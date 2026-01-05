Draymond Green and 4 Other Must-Sit Players in Fantasy Basketball (January 5th)

Many factors will go into Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decisions in Fantasy Basketball. We need to weight health, rest, depth chart trends, matchups, and much more. It is no simple process, but it can be measured with consistent and precise analysis. Today, I will take the load off of you while I layout some must-sit items on this January 5th slate of NBA Games.

FANTASY BASKETBALL MUST-SIT PLAYERS — JANUARY 5TH

Coby White, SG/PG (@ Celtics) — 78% Rostered

White is listed as Probable to return tonight in Boston. He has dealt with a calf injury that has put White out of action since December 23rd. I am always very cautious to start a player in their first game off of injury. They may come in rusty and load-managed. To make matters worse, the Celtics are 4th best versus Guards.

Kon Knueppel, SF/SG (@ Thunder) — 81% Rostered

Kon Knueppel (right hip contusion) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.



Also questionable, Moussa Diabate (right wrist sprain) and Tidjane Salaun (left ankle sprain).



Brandon Miller (left knee contusion) is probable. pic.twitter.com/S6rIVliyzD — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 4, 2026

There is too much risk to trust a ton tonight. Knueppel is listed as Questionable (Hip) to play tonight, but many reports suggest that he will play, although likely limited. That is where the first risk factor comes into play.

The Thunder will make this a tough matchup for a dinged-up Knueppel as they rank 1st versus Guards and Forwards. The final risk factor is that of game script. The Thunder at (15.5) Point favorites. In most instances, we could say that this favors garbage time scoring for Kneuppel, but in the midst of injury, the Hornets would likely play cautious and sit Knueppel if they fall out of competitive margins.

Ausar Thompson, SF/SG (vs Knicks) — 69% Rostered

Thompson is honestly a must-sit in most games. However, his ownership suggests that people remain optimistic. He is 8th on the Pistons in Usage Rate and 10th in Shots Percentage. He is 1st on the team in Steal Percentage, but that defensive ability cannot often carry the load. I would rather bench Thompson as he faces a Knicks team that is 6th versus Forwards and 4th best in Turnover Rate.

Toumani Camara, SF/PF (@ vs Jazz) — 46% Rostered

Camara is mostly on the bench, but sometimes he can be considered. Tonight is not that time. The Jazz are 14th versus Forwards and within that, Camara has to battle Donovan Clingan quite a bit. The boards is where Camara can meet his upside, and he may lack to find it tonight. If we lack high-upside, we do not start Camara.

Draymond Green, PF/C (@ Clippers) — 58% Rostered

Lauri Markkanen gets an open lane while Draymond Green was screaming at the refs 👀pic.twitter.com/hPdqcpzgZk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 4, 2026

Green makes his return from (another) suspension tonight. It is a bad spot, facing the #1 Ranked Defense versus Centers tonight. Any tough defense will make Green very unplayable as he leads this team in Turnover Rate (32.6%). Between turnovers, rebounds, and assists, he will be very limited.

