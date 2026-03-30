Best Position-by-Position Fantasy Baseball Must-Start Players on Monday, March 30

The MLB is now through every team's first series of the season, and now, with April two days away, we begin to truly gear up for what reality shall become. Who is good? Who is bad? Who are we unsure about? There are many factors to weigh. Surely, it is difficult early on, but that is what we are here for. Consider using these players on Monday, March 30, for Daily Fantasy Baseball.

SP, Chase Burns

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Burns is among our Cy Young longshots in 2026. Today, he makes his debut against the middling Pirates. The sample size is small, but Burns has allowed just 2 hits in 18 Pirates batters faced in his career.

C, Michael Busch

Busch is batting .333 through 3 games, thus showing strong early form. He faces Ryan Johnson, who is very green as a young, new pitcher, posting a 7.36 ERA in two 2025 games.

1B, Matt Olson

Olson gets a reliever-turned-starter in Jacob Lopez, who fielded two of his last three seasons at a >5.00 ERA. Olson will be batting likely 3rd in this lineup tonight, ready to tee off against a green pitcher.

2B, Brett Baty

Baty flips his infield positions, but he is listed as a partial 2B, so that we will play him. Baty is batting very strongly to a .308 average through three games. He will bat behind a strong Mets lineup, thus able to get RBI's batting 6th. He also bats lefty against a righty in Leahy, who loves his fastball against righties, and Baty bats about 20% better against fastball heat.

3B, Austin Riley

Riley is one of our top sleepers for the 2026 fantasy baseball season. He is batting .364 through 3 games and looking every bit of what we expected. Today, he faces Jacob Lopez, who is very green, as discussed in our testimony of using Matt Olson.

SS, Ezequiel Tovar

Tovar comes off a 1-for-4 game with a home run to now face Cody Ponce, who comes over from Japan. Ponce has struggled to be anything good in Japan, posting >4.00 ERAs in his three years over the Pacific. Ponce should be very hittable for Tovar at a modest price.

OF, Roman Anthony

Anthony has the attributes of a future MVP candidate, perhaps as soon as 2026. Anthony is batting .308 through 3 games, and he faces Lance McCullers Jr., who was abysmal in 2025 with a 6.67 ERA and 1.82 WHIP. I question how much better McCullers Jr. can be in 2026, even with a healthy body. The upside of this matchup is sky-high.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: