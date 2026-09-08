Fantasy Football Running Back Sits Week 1: MarShawn Lloyd Could Disappoint In The Season Opener

It's been a long wait, but Week 1 is finally here. Our teams are drafted, and we are ready to roll for the fantasy football season. Now, we just have to put the right players in our lineups.

We are here to make sure you don't mess that up. These are the running backs you should be leaving on your bench in Week 1.

Running Back Sits

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

We do like Tuten this season, but we want to see it first. Especially with Tuten starting off the season in a rough matchup against the Cleveland Browns, in what will likely be a low-scoring game.

There is a legitimate concern that Chris Rodriguez Jr is going to play a significant role in this offense, which could include the goal-line work. The combination of the matchup and us just never having seen what this rushing attack looks like with Tuten and Rodriguez taking the lead, we are taking a wait-and-see approach for the first week of the season.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

There is a large faction of the fantasy community that is all in on Lloyd. We are not part of that faction. Chris Brooks and even Kaleb Johnson could, and likely will, have a role in this rushing attack.

We know that many fantasy owners invested a lot in him if you drafted recently, and there is a real chance he's only useful for six games, so that makes it tough to bench him for one of those games; nevertheless, we are out on him this week. On top of our fear of the situation and the fact that we've never seen him be good before, this is a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

The Brooks hype train has slowed down a bit after peaking in late August. Since then, Chuba Hubbard has returned from injury and is fully healthy, while Brooks has been dealing with soreness, which has cost him practice time.

Usually, soreness wouldn't be viewed as overly concerning, but it is with a player like Brooks who is coming off two ACL tears to the same knee. It feels very possible that this backfield is a 60/40 split in favor of Hubbard in Week 1, and we are going to roll with another option if we have one. I'm in this exact situation as many of you; I'm starting JK Dobbins, over Brooks this week.

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jones shouldn't be started this week or in most weeks. He's old and washed up. ECR has Jones as the RB33, which is insane, and to make matters worse, Jordan Mason is somehow behind him as the RB36.

The fantasy community has swung and missed on this one. You don't have to start either of these guys, but if you do, Mason is the guy to put in your lineup.

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