Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 3: DJ Moore vs. Tee Higgins
As we head into Week 3, fantasy managers face yet another round of tough "Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em" decisions. Injuries, underperformance, and shifting team dynamics continue to shake up expectations, especially at the wide receiver position.
This week, we’re highlighting two players who were drafted with high expectations as WR2s, but now find themselves dangerously close to back-end WR3 territory: DJ Moore and Tee Higgins. Both have shown flashes of upside in the past, but recent circumstances have left fantasy managers wondering: Can I trust them in my lineup this week?
Let’s dive in and break down who has the better chance to bounce back and, more importantly, who’s more likely to help your fantasy squad score big in Week 3.
Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore
Through two weeks, DJ Moore hasn’t gotten off to the start he was hoping for. In Week 1, he recorded 3 catches for 68 yards on 5 targets, added 3 carries for 8 yards, and lost a fumble, totaling 8.6 fantasy points. In Week 2, he had 5 catches on 6 targets for 46 yards, finishing with 9.6 fantasy points. Despite the slow start, Moore has maintained a healthy snap share of 56 snaps (84%) in Week 1 and 60 snaps (88%) in Week 2. However, he has been out-snapped by second-year teammate Rome Odunze, who played 63 snaps (94%) in Week 1 and 68 snaps (100%) in Week 2. Even if Odunze has overtaken Moore as the team’s WR1, Moore should still see plenty of volume moving forward, given his proven track record.
Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins has also gotten off to a slow start this season. In Week 1, he posted 3 catches on 4 targets for 33 yards, totaling 6.3 fantasy points. He showed some improvement in Week 2, catching 3 passes on 8 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 14.6 fantasy points. His snap counts have been solid with 41 snaps (79%) in Week 1 and 60 snaps (87%) in Week 2, second only to star wideout Ja’Marr Chase, who played 45 snaps (87%) in Week 1 and 66 snaps (96%) in Week 2.
However, Higgins now faces a major challenge: All-Pro quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to miss at least the next three months after undergoing toe surgery. With Jake Browning taking over under center, Higgins could see a significant drop-off in production, as Browning is a clear downgrade from Burrow.
Fantasy Football Verdict
Our final decision is to start DJ Moore over Tee Higgins in Week 3. While both players currently function as WR2s on their respective teams, Moore has a better opportunity to turn things around. The Bengals appear to be trending in the wrong direction, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Joe Burrow’s injury. Meanwhile, the Bears' offense still has room to grow, as head coach Ben Johnson and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams continue to develop their chemistry and establish an identity.