Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 5: Tony Pollard vs. Chase Brown
As we head into Week 5, fantasy football managers are once again faced with difficult “Start ’Em, Sit ’Em” decisions. This week’s spotlight is on two running backs: Chase Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals and Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans. Let’s break down their recent performances, usage, and matchups to determine who deserves a spot in your lineup.
Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown
The third-year running back has gotten off to a slow start this season, despite dominating the Bengals’ backfield usage. Brown has logged 154 snaps (68%), well ahead of Samaje Perine (63, 28%) and Tahj Brooks (10, 4%).
However, the production hasn’t matched the opportunity. Through four weeks, he has just 57 carries for 133 yards and one touchdown, along with 11 receptions on 14 targets for 74 yards.
He currently sits as the RB31 in PPR formats, averaging 9.4 fantasy points per game. That’s a significant drop from 2024, when Brown finished as the RB10, averaging 15.9 points per game and scoring 201 fantasy points on the season.
His struggles this year are compounded by Cincinnati’s quarterback situation. Joe Burrow is expected to miss at least three months with a Grade 3 turf toe injury suffered in Week 2. With Jake Browning under center, the Bengals’ offense may continue to decline — further limiting Brown’s fantasy outlook.
Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard is slightly behind his 2024 pace in terms of fantasy football production. The seventh-year running back, now in his second season with the Titans, currently ranks as the RB28 in PPR formats, averaging 10.4 fantasy points per game. That’s a step down from last year, when he averaged 12.5 points per game and finished as the RB21.
Pollard continues to dominate the Titans’ backfield, logging 217 snaps (89%) compared to Julius Chestnut’s 26 snaps (11%).
One factor to watch in Week 5 is the potential return of Tyjae Spears, who could cut into Pollard’s workload and slightly reduce his volume.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Chase Brown vs. Tony Pollard
We’re rolling with Tony Pollard over Chase Brown in Week 5. Even if Titans change-of-pace back Tyjae Spears returns, Pollard remains the stronger option. He has dominated Tennessee’s backfield snaps and has been more efficient on the ground, averaging 3.8 yards per carry compared to Brown’s 2.3 YPC. Brown also faces a tougher matchup against the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the 8th-fewest fantasy points to RBs, while Pollard draws the Arizona Cardinals, a defense that has given up the 25th-most fantasy points to RBs.