Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Tyrone Tracy Vs. RJ Harvey
Each week in fantasy football, managers face the same tough question: Who should I start, and who should I sit? These decisions often come down to players with similar point projections, and they can easily be the difference between winning and losing your weekly matchup.
This week, we’re highlighting two running backs with nearly identical outlooks heading into Week 1: Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey and New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy. Both are intriguing options with upside, but choosing the right one could be key to getting your season off to a strong start.
New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy
Entering his second season, Tyrone Tracy is coming off an impressive rookie campaign. A 5th-round pick in 2024, expectations were modest, but Tracy quickly proved himself, overtaking veteran Devin Singletary as the Giants’ starting running back. He finished the season with 839 rushing yards on 192 carries (4.4 yards per carry) and scored 5 touchdowns — a strong showing for a first-year back.
Tracy now sits atop the Giants’ depth chart, with rookie 4th-round pick Cam Skattebo and veteran Singletary behind him. While both players will likely see some action, Tracy is expected to handle the bulk of the carries and remain the focal point of the backfield. He’ll also serve as the primary third-down back, making him a reliable option for checkdowns in the passing game.
This week, the Giants face a tough road matchup against a talented Commanders team. However, Washington struggled to stop the run last season, ranking 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (143.4). Expect New York to lean on Tracy early and often in an effort to exploit that weakness.
Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey
RJ Harvey, a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, enters his rookie season as the Broncos’ No. 2 running back behind veteran free agent signee J.K. Dobbins. During the preseason, Harvey logged 13 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt — a solid showing for a rookie adjusting to the NFL level.
In Week 1, the Broncos face the Tennessee Titans, who struggled against the run last season, ranking 25th in the league with an average of 133.9 rushing yards allowed per game. With Denver expected to control the game script and potentially cruise to a comfortable win, the ground game should be a key part of their offensive strategy.
The main question will be how the carries are split between Dobbins and Harvey. While Dobbins is expected to lead the backfield early, Harvey could see increased opportunities if the Broncos build a lead — especially if he continues to show efficiency and explosiveness in limited touches.
Who Do I Start?
We’re starting Tyrone Tracy. He enters Week 1 in a strong position as the clear-cut RB1 for the Giants. With a firm grip on the starting role and responsibilities on all three downs, Tracy is poised for a high-volume workload. That kind of usage gives him plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy points — not just in Week 1, but throughout the season. He’s a reliable start with both immediate and long-term upside.
Who Do I Sit?
That means we’re sitting RJ Harvey. While Harvey may be the more talented long-term prospect with higher draft capital, expectations for his rookie debut should be tempered. He enters Week 1 as the No. 2 back behind veteran J.K. Dobbins and has yet to prove himself on the NFL stage. There’s no doubt Harvey will have his moments this season — and likely earn starts for your fantasy team down the line — but for Week 1, it’s best to keep him on the bench until we see how the Broncos’ backfield shakes out.