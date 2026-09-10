Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: De’Zhaun Stribling vs. Chris Godwin Jr.

Two intriguing WRs with breakout fantasy potential in 2026 based on their current situations on their teams are rookie WR for the San Francisco 49ers De’Zhaun Stribling and veteran WR for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin Jr. Here is a breakdown of who is the better player to start in Week 1 in fantasy lineups between the two.

Chris Godwin Jr.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Godwin Jr. and the Buccaneers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Cincinnati last season was a below-average passing defense. They allowed the seventh most passing yards per game, 235.1. They were, however, great at keeping opposing WRs out of the end zone, giving up just nine TDs to WRs on the season. That played a big part in them allowing the second-fewest PPR fantasy points to WRs in 2025.

There is certainly a chance Godwin Jr. could produce a notable fantasy outing in this matchup. However, fantasy managers need to account for the fact that, based on how Godwin Jr. performed overall in fantasy last season, there is a reality that he is not a good fantasy player again this year.

Godwin Jr. in 2025, in nine games, had 360 receiving yards and two TDs. In those nine games, he had five games with 30 or fewer receiving yards. He should have a bigger role this season, with the Bucs' longtime WR1, Mike Evans, now on the San Francisco 49ers. That could help raise his fantasy production.

De’Zhaun Stribling

Aug 6, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (15) during training camp at SAP Performance Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stribling has been labeled as a potential fantasy breakout ever since he put on 49ers' gear this offseason. In the preseason had a combined 11 receptions for 109 receiving yards. He will take that momentum he has been building into a Week 1 matchup against what should be one of the better secondaries in the NFL in 2026, the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams in 2025 did have a bad pass defense. They allowed the 11th most passing yards per game, and they also allowed the 10th most PPR fantasy points to WRs. However, notably, in their last three regular season game not a single opposing WR2 or WR3 had over 40 receiving yards against them.

The Rams pass defense in 2026 should be improved with them adding former Kansas City Chiefs CBs Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in Week 1 in fantasy football between Stribling and Godwin Jr, Stribling should sit, and Godwin Jr. should start.

Godwin Jr. has the better matchup against Cincinnati to generate more fantasy points. And while Stribling was one of the more impressive rookies in the preseason, it is not time to put starting fantasy stock in him. Fantasy managers should hold him on their bench for now until his role becomes more defined.

With a season-ending injury to WR Ricky Pearsall, Stribling does have a real chance to take on the role of WR2 in the 49ers’ offense over veteran Deebo Samuel. Pairing that with the level that QB Brock Purdy played at in the final stretch of 2025 could equate to Stribling wildly outplaying his ADP. Stribling's ADP in PPR fantasy formats in ESPN leagues is WR49.