I'm presenting two wide receivers who have been fantasy gold in recent years. They aren't quite what they were, but they are still very good. I'm talking about Rashee Rice of the Chiefs and Stefon Diggs of the Commanders. As I help you gear up for Week 11 fantasy football, here is today's feature start-sit debate.

The Case of Rashee Rice

I like to measure a few statistics that show the volume and level of play. That is where I tend to lead my start-sit debates at wide receiver. Here are a variety of metrics regarding Rice in 2026:

5.1 Targets per Game

4.3 Receptions per Game

12.5 Yards per Reception

21.2% Targets per Route Run Rate

19.8% Target Share

69% Route Rate

2.20 Yards per Route Run

45th-ranked in PFF Receiving Grade

66th in EPA per Target

It's quite interesting. Rice's advanced metrics are average by NFL standards. But he does catch a high percentage of passes and averages solid yards per reception. I think that's a testament to how well Pat Mahomes has performed this season.

The matchup will help determine Rice's upside. He faces the Cardinals this week, who rank as follows with respect to Rice:

16th-most WR Yards Allowed per Game

7th-most WR Touchdowns Allowed per Game

14th-most WR Fantasy Points Allowed per Game

4th-most WR Yards per Target Allowed

The matchup is quite easy for Rice. I am more concerned about the game script. The Chiefs should win comfortably, which means they could lean on the run to burn the clock in the second half.

Over seven games this season, Rice has 5 red zone targets—an 11% share. This season, he has two touchdowns. You can't rely on him for touchdowns. When deciding whether we like Rice, we must focus on everything else, as stated earlier.

The Case of Stefon Diggs

The following is the endless database that I have made for Diggs' 2026 statistics:

8.1 Targets per Game

4.5 Receptions per Game

10.7 Yards per Receptions

25.4% Targets per Route Run Rate

23.1% Target Share

76% Route Rate

1.72 Yards per Route Run

35th-ranked in PFF Receiving Grade

62nd in EPA per Target

Diggs has a great usage rate. Unfortunately, he isn't catching enough balls. He has three drops in eight games, so I chalk this up to a quarterback issue that doesn't coincide with the games Marcus Mariota and Athan Kaliakmanis played. It has lingered with Jayden Daniels.

Nonetheless, Diggs is the Commanders' WR1, and by advanced metrics, he is still playing quality football; not elite, but plenty good enough for top-15 wide receiver upside any given week.

Diggs is matched up against the Bengals. They rank as follows, pertaining to Diggs:

8th-fewest WR Yards Allowed per Game

9th-most WR Touchdowns Allowed per Game

9th-fewest WR Fantasy Points Allowed per Game

13th-fewest WR Yards per Target Allowed

The matchup will be quite difficult for Diggs. The hope is that he sees a ton of volume, which is more likely, given the Bengals are humming on offense. My own projections see the Commanders losing by about nine points, favoring that beloved second-half 'garbage time' pass script.

Diggs' red zone output is very interesting. He has seven red-zone targets this season, a 22% target share. But he has caught six of those targets and converted five touchdowns. So it's a solid value add to start Diggs this week, especially since the Bengals' sole coverage weakness is allowing 1.0 touchdowns per game to wide receivers.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Rashee Rice vs. Stefon Diggs

Both of these wide receivers have value, but in different ways. Rice has the better matchup, quarterback, and volume edge. However, Diggs has much higher touchdown upside than Rice and a much more favorable game script. So, who is it?

There really is no great answer. I don't think it's ever smart to force an answer and suggest benching a quality wide receiver. But if I had to award an 'edge' to anyone, it would be Diggs.

His red-zone ability, combined with the game script that may ensue, gives him top-10 upside at his position. As for Rice, if you get to halftime and his volume disappears while Josh Downs and Travis Kelce benefit, fantasy managers may panic. That's the last thing we want to see with the Chiefs up two or three scores at halftime.

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