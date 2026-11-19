Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Rashee Rice or Stefon Diggs?
I'm presenting two wide receivers who have been fantasy gold in recent years. They aren't quite what they were, but they are still very good. I'm talking about Rashee Rice of the Chiefs and Stefon Diggs of the Commanders. As I help you gear up for Week 11 fantasy football, here is today's feature start-sit debate.
The Case of Rashee Rice
I like to measure a few statistics that show the volume and level of play. That is where I tend to lead my start-sit debates at wide receiver. Here are a variety of metrics regarding Rice in 2026:
- 5.1 Targets per Game
- 4.3 Receptions per Game
- 12.5 Yards per Reception
- 21.2% Targets per Route Run Rate
- 19.8% Target Share
- 69% Route Rate
- 2.20 Yards per Route Run
- 45th-ranked in PFF Receiving Grade
- 66th in EPA per Target
It's quite interesting. Rice's advanced metrics are average by NFL standards. But he does catch a high percentage of passes and averages solid yards per reception. I think that's a testament to how well Pat Mahomes has performed this season.
The matchup will help determine Rice's upside. He faces the Cardinals this week, who rank as follows with respect to Rice:
- 16th-most WR Yards Allowed per Game
- 7th-most WR Touchdowns Allowed per Game
- 14th-most WR Fantasy Points Allowed per Game
- 4th-most WR Yards per Target Allowed
The matchup is quite easy for Rice. I am more concerned about the game script. The Chiefs should win comfortably, which means they could lean on the run to burn the clock in the second half.
Over seven games this season, Rice has 5 red zone targets—an 11% share. This season, he has two touchdowns. You can't rely on him for touchdowns. When deciding whether we like Rice, we must focus on everything else, as stated earlier.
The Case of Stefon Diggs
The following is the endless database that I have made for Diggs' 2026 statistics:
- 8.1 Targets per Game
- 4.5 Receptions per Game
- 10.7 Yards per Receptions
- 25.4% Targets per Route Run Rate
- 23.1% Target Share
- 76% Route Rate
- 1.72 Yards per Route Run
- 35th-ranked in PFF Receiving Grade
- 62nd in EPA per Target
Diggs has a great usage rate. Unfortunately, he isn't catching enough balls. He has three drops in eight games, so I chalk this up to a quarterback issue that doesn't coincide with the games Marcus Mariota and Athan Kaliakmanis played. It has lingered with Jayden Daniels.
Nonetheless, Diggs is the Commanders' WR1, and by advanced metrics, he is still playing quality football; not elite, but plenty good enough for top-15 wide receiver upside any given week.
Diggs is matched up against the Bengals. They rank as follows, pertaining to Diggs:
- 8th-fewest WR Yards Allowed per Game
- 9th-most WR Touchdowns Allowed per Game
- 9th-fewest WR Fantasy Points Allowed per Game
- 13th-fewest WR Yards per Target Allowed
The matchup will be quite difficult for Diggs. The hope is that he sees a ton of volume, which is more likely, given the Bengals are humming on offense. My own projections see the Commanders losing by about nine points, favoring that beloved second-half 'garbage time' pass script.
Diggs' red zone output is very interesting. He has seven red-zone targets this season, a 22% target share. But he has caught six of those targets and converted five touchdowns. So it's a solid value add to start Diggs this week, especially since the Bengals' sole coverage weakness is allowing 1.0 touchdowns per game to wide receivers.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Rashee Rice vs. Stefon Diggs
Both of these wide receivers have value, but in different ways. Rice has the better matchup, quarterback, and volume edge. However, Diggs has much higher touchdown upside than Rice and a much more favorable game script. So, who is it?
There really is no great answer. I don't think it's ever smart to force an answer and suggest benching a quality wide receiver. But if I had to award an 'edge' to anyone, it would be Diggs.
His red-zone ability, combined with the game script that may ensue, gives him top-10 upside at his position. As for Rice, if you get to halftime and his volume disappears while Josh Downs and Travis Kelce benefit, fantasy managers may panic. That's the last thing we want to see with the Chiefs up two or three scores at halftime.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.