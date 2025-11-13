Fantasy Football Week 11 Key WR/CB Matchups: Nico Collins Rises, Khalil Shakir Falls
In last week's edition of WR/CB matchups, we seemed to do alright in our high-leverage projections. Khalil Shakir and Tetairoa McMillan each had 7+ receptions while Amon-Ra St. Brown found the endzone, once again. Justin Jefferson has 12 targets as Wan'Dale Robinson had 11 targets, 6 receptions, and 62 yards. We now look ahead to a Week 11 slate of highly productive matchups as well as some that will put wideouts in the dirt.
No projected shadow coverages
High-Leverage WR/CB Matchups
Rome Odunze vs Vikings Secondary
Minnesota relies heavily on their blitz. The good news is that Caleb Williams has flipped the script and performed amazing versus pressure of recent. In fact, he was the #1 PFF Quarterback in Week 10.
Each starting Vikings cornerback is allowing 0.30 or worse Fantasy Points per Route Run. In the prior meeting of these two teams, Odunze had 6 Receptions for 37 Yards and 1 Touchdown (9 Targets).
Nico Collins vs Titans Secondary
Collins has been playing at an uptick over his past two games. This is what we have been waiting for. In November, Collins has 14 Receptions for 211 Yards (2 Games).
The Titans are 24th versus Wide Receivers and Collins went for 79 Yards on them in their prior meeting. Davis Mills is slated to start again this week and he happened to feed Collins a stunning (6) Red Zone Targets in Week 10.
Jaylen Waddle vs Commanders Secondary
Football in Spain? No problem. The Commanders are 31st in Passing Yards Allowed per Game, as well as 31st in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers.
Dan Quinn is taking over defensive play calling duties, but I would not be too worried. A bad unit is a bad unit and I do not expect a quick fix, especially when facing such a dynamic weapon like Waddle. Among Wide Receivers are 30+ Targets, Waddle is 9th in EPA/Play.
Justin Jefferson vs Bears Secondary
The Bears play a heavy rate of man-to-man coverage and quite frankly, it has not worked. The Bears are elite is terms of sacks and takeaways, but abysmal in coverage statistics. Chicago is 26th in Passing Yards Allowed per Game and 30th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers.
Jefferson has two career games versus a Dennis Allen defense. Earlier this year, he had 4 Receptions, 47 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. He then faced the Saints back in 2022 with this same defensive scheme and rattled off 10 Receptions for 147 Yards.
LOW-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
Khalil Shakir vs Jacob Parrish (TB)
Shakir plays 68% of his route tree in the slot. Parrish defends 85% of routes in the slot. This is not a shadow, but they will see eachother often.
The Buccaneers are mid-tier versus Wide Receivers, but a lot of their struggles, if any, have been in the way of Zyon McCollum as he is 2x worse in Fantasy Points Allowed than Parrish and Jamel Dean.
To make matters worse, Shakir plays in space but the Buccaneers are 8th in tackling, adding a reduction to the in-space upside of Shakir.
Tetairoa McMillan vs AJ Terrell
This is neither a shadow matchup, but the two will see eachother often. I would imagine that Terrell will follow McMillan a decent bit. No cornerback is better in Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run than AJ Terrell (0.11).
McMillan did face the Falcons on September 21st, going 3 Receptions for 48 Yards, but Terrell did not play in that matchup.
Courtland Sutton/Troy Franklin vs Chiefs Secondary
There are only three teams in the NFL holding Wide Receivers below 15.0 Fantasy Points per Game — Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs. Per PFF, the Chiefs are the top rated coverage in all of the NFL.
Sutton does have a touchdown in each of his last four games versus the Chiefs. I will bank on that streak ending this Sunday.
Wan'Dale Robinson vs Javon Bullard
Bullard is the 3rd best cornerback in football regarding Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run (0.15). He is the best among all slot cornerbacks. Robinson plays 65% in the slot whereas Bullard covers it 93% of the time.
The Packers rate as the 10th best unit versus Wide Receivers. Meanwhile, the Giants are spread very thin with injuries and Jameis Winston will make the start.