Today, I'm diving into some deep-sleeper options for Week 12 fantasy football. This is meant for fantasy managers in a tight squeeze, looking for a last-minute breakout candidate. With two teams on bye and ten others already played, the list is thin but capable. Consider any of the following six players.

Geno Smith

Smith has played three consecutive games without an interception. He is 15-to-3 in TD:INT ratio this season. That comes with a strong 68% completion percentage and 7.7 yards per attempt.

This is a high-floor play. Smith has been consistently reliable. When he played the Dolphins last month, Smith went 23-for-30, throwing for 287 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Justice Hill

Hill has 42 rushing attempts this season, but 18 of those have come over his last three games. Both of his touchdowns have also come in that three-game span. They have used Hill since Lamar Jackson got hurt, and it is working. Hill lacks immense upside, but he can deliver a solid RB25-40 performance to keep you alive and moving forward.

Samaje Perine

Since Week 4, Perine has averaged 7.5 rushing attempts per game. Over his last two games, Perine has had eight receptions for 96 yards. The Bengals have used Perine heavily given Chase Brown's struggles, and in Week 12, the Saints rank 7th-worst in EPA per Rush Allowed.

Rashod Bateman

Bateman is up to a 94% route rate over his last three games, matching Zay Flowers. Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 616 yards in his first two starts for the Ravens. The Texans are allowing 10.1 yards per target to outside wide receivers, the fourth-worst in the league.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Parker Washington will be inactive, perhaps for the rest of the regular season. That makes Brian Thomas Jr. an increasingly attractive streaming option. He has run 52 routes over his last two games. With Washington averaging 7.8 targets per game, the pie has to be cut up, and Thomas Jr. should see about two or three more targets per game.

AJ Barner

Tight end is shallow, but if you need a streamer, Barner has some intriguing upside. He gets back Sam Darnold, and Barner has an 18.4% targets-per-route run rate. In the red zone this season, Barner has caught 7 of 10 targets for one touchdown. He has also run the ball three more times for two touchdowns on their acclaimed "Barnyard" play; the same thing as the tush push.

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