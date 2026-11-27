The Cardinals drafted Jeremiyah Love with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, they still haven't fully seen his potential. Love has dealt with injuries this season and is currently on injured reserve. He will not return until at least Week 13, so Tyler Allgeier will battle Bam Knight for the most touches. They highlight today's depth chart debate.

The Case of Tyler Allgeier

Since Love has been out, Allgeier and Knight have played two games together. As for Allgeier, these are his splits during that time:

50% of Team RB Rush Attempts

18.5 Rushing Yards per Game

0 Red Zone Touches

0 Touchdowns

0 Receptions/Rec. Yards

Allgeier is having a decent season by advanced metrics. He ranks 27th in PFF Rushing Grade and 22nd in EPA per Play. It more so comes down to Arizona being a subpar football team.

The Cardinals currently rank 30th in run-block win rate. They play the Commanders this weekend, who rank 28th in EPA per Rush Allowed, thus an easier day for the Cardinals' running backs.

As of Wednesday, Allgeier is projected as the RB25 in Week 12 fantasy football. That is 14.2 rushing attempts, 60.8 rushing yards, and about a 35% chance of scoring a touchdown.

The Case of Bam Knight

Knight has been with the Cardinals through two coaching staffs. He was here last season under Drew Petzing, running the offense with Jonathan Gannon. He remains here with Mike LaFleur now running the show.

He definitely has not taken a back seat. Knight has earned respect and thus closed in on Allgeier for the RB1 job. Here is how Knight has racked up his statistics in the two-game, Love-less span:

50% of Team RB Rushing Attempts

27.0 Rushing Yards per Game

0 Red Zone Touches

0 Touchdowns

0.5 Receptions per Game

Among 72 running backs with at least 30 rushing attempts, Knight ranks 23rd in PFF Rushing Grade. He is an especially good pass blocker, so his playing time is unlikely to be volatile.

In Week 12, Knight is projected as the RB47 in fantasy football. That is 8.7 rushing attempts for 50.5 rushing yards and a 16.4% chance of scoring.

Depth Chart Recap

I would classify Allgeier as having less upside in the touch department. The duo has split rushing attempts since becoming a one-two punch.

Nonetheless, Allgeier is the overall better play. He will be the listed starter, and he has much higher touchdown upside. As stated earlier, neither player has a red-zone touchdown, but Allgeier is the bulkier goal-line back.

In 2026, Allgeier has two rushing touchdowns, whereas Knight has none. Allgeier also has one receiving touchdown, whereas Knight has none.

Allgeier is a Flex option in deeper formats. The RB25 projection is good, but on a lesser team, his upside is lower than that of some other players. Knight himself is a must-sit.

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