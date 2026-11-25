The Los Angeles Rams backfield, as weeks have continued to go by in the 2026 season, now officially looks like a true two-back system, with RB Blake Corum and RB Kyren Williams both having meaningful roles. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start this week in fantasy football between Corum and Williams.

Blake Corum

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, four straight games in a row, Corum has had double-digit carries, and in his latest game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12, he had his best statistical game of the 2026 season. Corum logged 17 carries for 100 yards and a rushing TD, with three receptions for 19 yards as well. Corum will look to build upon that performance on Wedensday night when he and the Rams take on the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers this season have been a middle-of-the-pack rushing defense, allowing the 16th fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL: 111.0. They have allowed fewer rushing yards than their overall mean in their last three games, holding opposing teams to 101.7 rushing yards per game.

The Packers will get some help to bolster their rushing defense and defense overall, with the return of four-time All-Pro, Micah Parsons. He is returning after suffering a severe injury in Week 15 of the 2025 season.

Green Bay this season is allowing the seventh-most standard and the seventh-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. In all of their past three games, the Packers have allowed an opposing RB to have over 50 rushing yards and score a TD.

Kyren Williams

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) takes the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams at the start of the 2026 season was on track to be a top-tier fantasy football RB once again. Through Week 5 in PPR fantasy formats, he was RB5. However, as the season has gone by, he has had a falloff from that production, now ranking as RB13 in PPR. An integral piece in that has been the breakout of Corum, and with his level of play being the way it was in Week 11 against the Cardinals, the Rams leaned into utilizing him in a way they have not all season.

Corum played in 51% of snaps in Week 11, and so did Williams. That is the highest snap share Corum has had in 2026, and for Williams, it is tied for his lowest. And Williams' time on the field is only part of the concern for his fantasy outlook for Week 12 and beyond. Last week he only had 23 rushing yards on 12 carries and did not find the end zone. It is the second game in a row that he has had under 50 rushing yards and did not score a TD.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start between Corum and Williams, they should start Corum.

Williams is still a solid starting option in fantasy this week, but with Corum’s Week 11 performance and his volume taking a ramp-up, he is trending toward being a must-start caliber player in fantasy. And against the Packers, who have been a good fantasy matchup for RBs this season, he should officially submit that.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI