Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Bucky Irving vs. RJ Harvey
Fantasy managers should be on the edge of their seats this weekend with Bucky Irving likely back after missing seven games this season. In our week 13 RB rankings, he is RB19, and Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey is listed at one spot above him at RB18. Here is a breakdown of who to start between Harvey and Irving in fantasy football this week.
Bucky Irving
Buccaneers star second-year RB Bucky Irving is set to make his return to game action in week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. Irving was a full participant in practice on both Wedensday and Thursday for the Buccaneers. He last played in week four, when he hurt both his shoulder and ankle, which contributed to him being sidelined for the majority of the year. In the four games Irving played before getting hurt, he had a combined 430 scrimmage yards–237 rushing and 193 receiving.
Irving and the Bucs' week 13 opponent, the Cardinals, have had a slightly below-average rush defense in 2025. They currently are allowing the 17th fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, at 114.2. However, over the past three weeks, these numbers have ballooned a bit more. Over that stretch, Arizona is allowing 142.3 rushing yards per game. This ranks as the seventh most allowed in the NFL in the team's last three games. Also in the Cardinals' last two games, opposing RB1s have had over 110 scrimmage yards and have combined for four TDs.
RJ Harvey
In his first game in a lead role, the RB for the Denver Broncos, RJ Harvey, had an extremely underwhelming performance. In week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, he had 11 rushes for 30 yards and three catches for 20 yards. Kansas City this year has been one of the better rushing defenses, so Harvey can catch a bit of a break here. They are allowing the ninth fewest rushing yards per game this season. Harvey’s week 13 opponent is on the opposite side of this rank, the Washington Commanders, which hopefully leads to some fantasy fireworks for the rook.
The Commanders this season are giving up the sixth-most rushing yards per game. In the year in PPR fantasy formats, they are giving up the sixth most fantasy points per game to the RB position. In Washington’s last two games, they gave up over 160 scrimmage yards to RB1s, and one of these RBs had three TDs against them.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football between Irving and Harvey, Harvey should sit, and Irving should start. In the grand scheme of fantasy football, both are great starting options for week 13 in fantasy football. The main thing that gives Irving the edge in this debate is his team’s record. They are in a tie in wins in the number one spot in their division, and it feels like, with Irving being a full go at practice, they will not hold back on his usage against a subpar rush defense in the Arizona Cardinals. Harvey’s usage should go up compared to what he got in his last game, but it still feels questionable.