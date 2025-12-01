Fantasy Football Week 14 Depth Chart Debate: D'Andre Swift vs Kyle Monangai
The Bears backfield has been a truly stunning work of art. This team as gone from garbage to gold as they are leading their offense with a stellar rushing attack. This is a unit that is 2nd in Rushing Yards per Game (153.8) and the #1 Seed in the NFC. This past week, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai both rushed for 100+ yards a piece. We will now weight this backfield and how they stand going forward.
2025 Stats: D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai
Swift is the statistical leadback on the Bears. He has 160 Attempts (43% Share), 774 Yards (4.8 Yards per Carry) and 774 Yards.
Monangai trails not far behind as he has 121 Attempts (36% Share), 591 Yards (4.9 Yards per Carry), and 5 Touchdowns.
In recent weeks, these two have been working in a split. Monangai has outcarried Swift in two of the last three weeks. In total, Swift edges out Monangai with (47) Attempts to (46) by Monangai over this stretch.
What to Expect
This Bears offense has been very successful in recent weeks as they have risen to a record of 9-3. Both players have been equaully as productive and there is little reason to switch anything up. You have two players averaging (4.8)+ Yards per Carry and it makes it that much harder for a defense to gameplan.
Ben Johnson worked a 2-RB system very effectively in Detroit. He had two players that were highly explosive and he could manage their work to keep them fresh as the opposing defense became worn down.
We would expect this backfield to remain in a split, with confidence. Swift is the current RB16 and Monangai is the RB26.
Stock Watch
D'Andre Swift should maintain to average 40-60 Yards per Game and a solid RB2.
Kyle Monangai will maintain a very similar workload to Swift and also be a low-end RB2.
Here is the Bears upcoming schedule (Rank vs RB):
- @ Packers (6th)
- vs Browns (9th)* Playoffs
- vs Packers (6th)* Playoffs
- @ 49ers (22nd)* Playoffs
- vs Lions (27th)
By no means will this be an easy stretch for the Bears rushing attack. We can actually value them as low-end RB2's and maybe even Flex plays. Stay tuned to our weekly rankings, which will come out on Tuesday for Week 14.
Buy, Sell, or Hold
We are approaching Week 14 which means that most Fantasy Football leagues have seen their trade deadline pass. However, some leagues may not have a deadline so this may be important to you.
You could potentially sell off either player for a small profit. Especially if your season is dead and you reside in a dynasty/keeper league, I do not mind sending a player away for future assets, especially Swift.
If you do sell either player off, and you are alive in the season, look for players with favorable playoff schedules.