Fantasy Football Week 14 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: D’Andre Swift vs. Kyle Monangai

Moving into week 14, the Chicago Bears are coming off an impressive 24-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Arguably, the biggest reason for this win was their performance in the run game. Leading the charge in this was their top two RBs, D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Both had over 100 yards rushing in the game–Swift had 18 carries for 125 yards and a TD, while Monangai had 22 carries for 130 yards and a TD. With the two RBs both being successful on first glance, it is hard to determine who the better one in fantasy football this coming week. With that, here is a breakdown of who to start and who to sit between the two in fantasy for week 14.

D’Andre Swift

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) celebrates as he leaves the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Swift performance is all encouraging, as fantasy football managers get ready to enter the postseason. His 18 carries in this game are the third time he has had 18 or more all year. Is this production sustainable? That remains to be determined, especially in his week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers this season have proven to be a high-level run defense. In the year, they are allowing the eighth fewest rushing yards in the NFL. Swift against teams who rank in this category in allowing the top 10 fewest remains to be seen, as he has not played one yet. However, he has faced the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the 11th fewest rushing yards per game, and he did well. In the game, he had 12 carries for 63 yards and a TD.

One note that Swift does have the advantage on over Monangai is in the pass game. In the year, he has 25 receptions for 237 yards, while Monangai has just 10 for 97 yards. This may be a difference maker against the Packers, who have struggled to guard the RB position when it comes to the pass on occasion. In two of their last four games, opposing RB1s have had over 40 receiving yards against them.

Kyle Monangai

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Throughout the year, rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai’s volume in this Bears offense has varied. Last week, his performance may have solidified him having a large role in the offense, with him rushing for 130 yards. It was the second time this season that he had 20 or more carries, and just like the previous time, he broke 100 rushing yards. Back in week nine of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, he had 26 rushes for 176 yards. Against the Packers, it will be hard to replicate an outing like this, but he will certainly have the volume to do some damage.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Monangai and Swift in fantasy football in week 14, Swift should start, and Monangai should sit. The main thing that separates the two is Swift’s pass-catching ability. Both have proven to be effective runners, but Swift, unlike Monagai, has had a multitude of games this year where he has been somewhat effective in the pass game.

