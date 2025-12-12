Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Patrick Mahomes vs. Jared Goff

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, while Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions go on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams. Mahomes and Goff find themselves in the same tier among fantasy quarterbacks this week. Which player is the better start in the first week of the fantasy football playoffs? Let’s dive into their matchups and decide which quarterback has the edge.

The Case for Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are in desperation mode heading into Week 15. They are in a must-win scenario as they attempt to chase down an AFC playoff spot over the final four weeks of the year. The Kansas City quarterback has been a consistent fantasy player this season, but he is coming off the worst game of his campaign, in which he posted just 8.3 points against the Houston Texans and their dominant secondary. Mahomes draws another tough matchup against the Chargers in Week 15, but expect him to bounce back in a big way. The Chiefs have yet to miss the postseason with Mahomes under center, so don't expect them to go down quietly this season.

The Case for Jared Goff

Similarly, Jared Goff and the Lions are entering must-win territory as they look to sneak into the NFC playoff picture over the next four weeks. Goff is having a solid fantasy season, throwing for 3,334 yards and 26 touchdowns through 13 games. He is coming off a 300-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Between Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions' offense is one of the most dynamic in the league. This group of skill-position players raises the fantasy ceiling for Goff, as they are capable of producing big plays throughout the entire game. The veteran quarterback has a tough matchup versus the Rams' defense, but look for him to air it out based on the game script.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Patrick Mahomes vs. Jared Goff

Mahomes and Goff are looking to lead their respective teams back into the playoff picture. Both quarterbacks draw tough matchups against top defenses this week, but that doesn't mean they aren't capable of big fantasy games. Both options are viable starters at the quarterback position in Week 15, but considering the game script, opposing secondaries, and key skill players, Jared Goff projects as a slightly stronger start this week.

