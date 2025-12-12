Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Rico Dowdle vs D'Andre Swift

We are rapidly approaching Christmas and already we try to dole out some presents. Today, we will examine a Start 'Em, Sit 'Em of Rico Dowdle vs D'Andre Swift. Let's play with some numbers. Do not forget to check out all our updated projections from Matt Brandon and Shawn Childs.

The Case For Rico Dowdle

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: RB22

With the current matchups. some are surprised that the New Orleans Saints have a pretty good run defense. Teams run on them a ton (413 times in 2025) and the Saints only yield 4.1 yards per carry. Despite facing the most heat, New Orleans ranks 14th in touchdowns allowed along with yards per carry.

Now, Dowdle has had an interesting workload and has had subpar efforts in three of his last four games. Against San Francisco, he only ran the ball six times for 38 yards. The other games saw him average 3.2 yards per carry or worse.

New Orleans will need to again silence the Carolina rushing attack to pull off a season sweep of the Panthers. Previewing Week 15's NFC South rematch. https://t.co/8BDZe3ZZfR pic.twitter.com/o25B5CcsW0 — TheSaintsWire (@TheSaintsWire) December 11, 2025

Then, there is Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard suddenly looks like the fresher of the two running backs. Snap share worried many too as Dowdle saw 42% of the snaps against the Rams. Carolina will try to pound the ball often with their 1-2 punch.

Dowdle did find the end zone in meeting number one but 63 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches was not impressive. Maybe having Hubbard there hurts but helps Dowdle stay a little more fresh against a relentless defense against the run.

The Case For D'Andre Swift

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: RB26

The saga err battle continues in Chicago as D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai continue to split carries. Swift has been excellent mostly since Week 4 while Monangai has had some bursts and continues to pound the ball in shorter yard situations at times. The problem is sometimes trying to figure out where the shares will go.

Swift has 186 yards rushing on 31 carries the past two weeks and did fairly well against a stout Green Bay defense in Week 14 averaging 4.8 yards per carry on 13 rushes. The one thing that Swift has improved on is first downs gained and is now averaging almost 12 fantasy points per game.

D'Andre Swift (CHI) has rushed for 10 or more yards on 13.9% of 173 carries this season, T-3rd-best of Qualified Running Backs.



He rushed for 10 or more yards on just 7.1% of 253 carries last season, 2nd-worst of Qualified Running Backs.#DaBears pic.twitter.com/H4Ga0W42CZ — Inside Edge NFL (@IE_NFL) December 11, 2025

That little extra pop makes a difference and gives Chicago a ground and pound kind of attack that can thrive mostly anywhere. Chicago is home to Cleveland this week and has a better matchup when it comes to running the football. Cleveland allowed 184 yards last week to Tennessee including 161 to Tony Pollard.

Chicago's offensive line likes to attack gaps and exploit overactive front sevens. The Browns can be guilty of that. Again, Cleveland played at New England and got toasted. It could happen again at Soldier FIeld on Sunday. This is even more likely if Swift gets going early.

The Final Verdict

In this battle of timeshares, D'Andre Swift has a little more dynamic pop in November and December compared to Rico Dowdle.

We are taking D'Andre Swift to carry for a few more fantasy football points on Sunday.

