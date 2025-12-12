Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Woody Marks vs Kyle Monangai

Many young running backs have taken the NFL by storm this season. Ashton Jeanty, Quinshon Judkins, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt had been trendy names in the preseason. Now that we find ourselves late in the season, some other names have popped up. Today, we touch one two very hot names — Woody Marks and Kyle Monangai. Which player will be a better start in Week 15? We will let you know.

The Case for Woody Marks

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: RB11

Marks is leading this Texans rushing attack and of recent, he has done it with dominance. In 2025, Marks has played all 13 Games. He has 160 Attempts (46% Share), 554 Yards (3.5 Yards per Attempt), and 2 Touchdowns. Marks also adds 30 Targets (7% Target Share), 20 Receptions, 192 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns. Marks is the RB27.

In recent times, Marks has been the clear leadback over Nick Chubb. If we discount his injuries of recent, Marks is snapping over 70% in this offense. He is out-rushing Chubb over 2-to-1. Last week, Marks even out-rushed Chubb 26-to-1. It is all Marks.

The Bellcow Report for Week 14 and season-to-date



- Jaylen Wright commanded 70% of backfield XFP with De'Von Achane getting injured in the 2nd quarter



- Woody Marks shot up to 91% and played nearly all the snaps after Nick Chubb was injured pic.twitter.com/1wwasjm2Xw — Fantasy Points Data (@FantasyPtsData) December 9, 2025

The Texans are playing host to the Cardinals in Week 15. The Cardinals are 19th in Rushing Yards Allowed and 28th versus Running Backs. Marks battles a knee injury, but the team seems to expect him to play, so we lack worry in the matter. Marks is a very solid RB2 with RB1 upside.

The Case for Kyle Monangai

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: RB31

Browns DC Jim Schwartz on Bears RB Kyle Monangai:



"I tell you what. I have a lot of respect for that kid. He is a hard, hard, runner." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 11, 2025

Monangai has earned himself a split backfield, and that is what we have seen. On the season, Monangai has 135 Attempts (34% Share), 648 Yards (4.8 Yards per Attempt), and 5 Touchdowns. Monangai adds 16 Targets (5% Target Share), 11 Receptions, and 97 Yards. He is the RB26.

Over the last three weeks, Monangai has actually been the leadback. He is out-rushing Swift 48-to-39. However, this is really a 50-50 split, and that is what we will expect.

The Bears are rushing for (152.6) Yards per Game, 2nd best in the NFL. When we discount Caleb Williams' rushing output, we can expect that both Swift and Monangai should exceed (50) Yards per Game, on average.

In Week 15, the Bears will face the Browns. They are moderately 13th in Rushing Yards Allowed and 12th versus Running Backs. We do expect the Bears to lead much of this game, so a run script is very much in store. This is an average game for Monangai.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Woody Marks vs Kyle Monangai

Both of these players have proven to be great. Marks is likely to own more share of his offense while Monangai operates in a better rushing offense.

With two players in good volume, I would like to look at the X factor — touchdowns.

Marks has (35) Red Zone Touches on the year. He has outdone Chubb 16-to-4 over the last three weeks. Monangai has (38) Red Zone Touches on the year. He has outdone Swift 11-to-7 over the last three weeks.

These two players come quite even. I am ultimately going to favor Marks which a a higher share in his backfield, also in a better matchup.

Start Woody Marks very slightly better upside.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: