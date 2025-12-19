Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Dalton Kincaid vs Dalton Schultz

We have seen a great deal of sleepers at the Tight End positon gain relevancy over the course of the season. However, today we will analyze two items that have been relevant from the start. They have not trended very high, nor very low. These two players are Dalton Kincaid and Dalton Schultz. Which Dalton do we prefer this week? That will be discovered in a few words below.

The Case for Dalton Kincaid

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 16 Ranking: TE15

Christian Benford (toe) and Terrel Bernard (elbow) were both out at Bills practice on Thursday



I did not see Dion Dawkins or Dalton Kincaid during the portion of practice available to the media pic.twitter.com/940cjsxi6w — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) December 18, 2025

Kincaid has been reliable for the Bills when healthy but, unfortunately, Kincaid has not remainded healthy enough. He has played 10 Games this season. Kincaid has (4.5) Targets, (3.6) Receptions, and (52.3) Yards per Game on top of (5) Touchdowns. This makes him the TE10 in Points per Game.

As of recent, Kincaid has fallen down the ladder a tad bit. In his two games back, Kincaid has (9) Targets and (7) Receptions for (75) Yards and (1) Touchdown. Not too bad, but when we take a look at Dawson Knox, it shows that work is left on the table, and Knox is eating it.

Knox is averaging (4.8) Targets per Game over his last four games. This may be proof better that the Bills trust these guys more than their Wide Receivers. In fact, there is a very good case to be made of it. Nonetheless, it is a route tree that steals from Kincaid.

The Bills will be taking on the Browns this week. They stand 17th versus Tight Ends. Kincaid is a must-start, regardless of any depth chart questions.

The Case for Dalton Schultz

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 16 Ranking: TE9

Texans QB C.J. Stroud talks about his connection with TE Dalton Schultz.



"I hope I play with him for a very, very long time." pic.twitter.com/DVcQY1OBMl — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) December 18, 2025

Many people have overlooked the volume of Schultz. He has played all 14 Games and is averaging (6.4) Targets, (5.0) Receptions, and (60) Yards per Game, on top of (2) Touchdowns. His touchdowns are the issue limiting his high-ceiling, but Schultz is the TE14 in Points per Game.

Surprisingly, the Raiders are very good against the Tight End. They are 6th best, allowing (40.1) Yards per Game on (5) Total Touchdowns. This provides for an angle that the Texans do even further feed Nico Collins and company.

The volume makes Schultz a viable, safe start, but perhaps we can look elsewhere for higher upside.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Dalton Kincaid vs Dalton Schultz

I always like the checkout some Red Zone Statistics.

Kincaid is averaging (0.8) Red Zone Targets per Game while Schultz is averaging (0.7) per Game. Kincaid paces on around a 20% Target Share while Schultz is closer to 15%. Ultimately, both players are unlikely to score each week.

Given the matchup, I would go with Kincaid this week. He has a higher ceiling and it a better player overall.

Start Dalton Kincaid as a better player with a better matchup.

