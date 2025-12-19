Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Rico Dowdle vs Breece Hall
Many Running Backs have volume that could easily slot them into RB1 status in any given week. It is simple math that, the more you get the ball, the higher your ceiling becomes. Rico Dowdle and Breece Hall are two perfect names that fit this script. They are not RB1's, but they can be on any given Sunday. Today, we will checkout where their ceiling finds itself in Week 16.
The Case for Rico Dowdle
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 16 Ranking: RB23
Dowdle has come into Carolina and dominated this backfield ever since September. The contract of Chuba Hubbard has been rendered irrelevant. Dowdle has 208 Attempts (52% Share), 978 Yards (4.8 Yards per Attempt), and 6 Touchdowns. He also adds 36 Targets (10% Target Share), 30 Receptions, 259 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. Dowdle is the RB14 in PPR formats.
The Panthers are going to be taking on the Buccaneers in Week 16, in Carolina. This is a division-deciding matchup as both teams sit at 7-7. As for the matchup, the Buccaneers are 9th in Rushing Yards Allowed, but they are 23rd versus Running Backs.
The Buccaneers are abysmal in Receiving Yards Allowed to the position, sitting (783) Yards, being the far-worst in the NFL. This is a great value-add for Dowdle, who catches over (2) balls per game. Dowdle has a good matchup.
The Case for Breece Hall
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 16 Ranking: RB20
Hall has great volume, but his offense struggles to perform great, so that has limited his upside. Hall has 213 Attempts (55% Share), 900 Yards (4.2 Yards per Attempt), and 3 Touchdowns. Hall also adds 36 Targets (10% Target Share), 32 Receptions, 323 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. This puts Hall as the RB18 in PPR formats.
The Jets will face the Saints in Week 16, in New Orleans. They are 26th in Rushing Yards Allowed and 20th versus Running Backs. They Saints are strong in Receiving Yards Allowed, permitting (23) Yards per Game — 2nd best in the NFL.
Hall should see his pass-catching ceiling limited, but he can attack for a solid game on the ground. He is a moderate, safe play.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Rico Dowdle vs Breece Hall
Dowdle appears to be averaging more volume per game than Hall. On top of this, he is on a better offense. He even adds better pass-catching upside, facing an terrible unit, unlike Hall.
Better yet, Dowdle has about twice as many Touchdowns on the season. The Jets have gone air-raid of recent, working towards Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III. Hall could be on the outs with the Jets this offseason, so the vibes are not ideal. The Panthers chase the Playoffs and they carry much more momentum to play.
Start Rico Dowdle for better upside on a better offense.
