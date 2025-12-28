Fantasy Football Week 17 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Trevor Lawrence vs. Jacoby Brissett

As the fantasy football season comes to a close, key start/sit decisions will determine league winners. Focusing on two quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to face the Indianapolis Colts, while Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. Which quarterback is the better start for the fantasy football playoffs? Let’s break down the matchups and see which player has the edge.

The Case for Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has been on an absolute tear over the last few weeks of fantasy football. In Week 15, he finished as the highest-scoring QB with 44.3 points. He followed that up in Week 16 with the second-most QB points, scoring 31.2. Through 15 games, Lawrence has been extremely effective through the air, posting 3,849 yards and 26 touchdowns on a 60.0% completion rate. He has also been a factor on the ground, adding 72 carries for 322 yards and seven touchdowns. The Jaguars are in the midst of the AFC playoff race, so Lawrence and his squad are playing meaningful football this week. However, the Colts were recently eliminated from playoff contention, and if they sit some key players, this game could get out of hand early and limit Lawrence’s fantasy output.

The Case for Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett has been a steady force since taking over at quarterback for the Cardinals in Week 6. In ten starts during his 2025 campaign, Brissett has thrown for 2,911 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has also added 149 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The veteran quarterback draws a favorable matchup this week against the Bengals, who are allowing the third-most points to opposing quarterbacks this year. The Cincinnati secondary has given up big numbers, and Arizona will have all of his weapons available. Between Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr., there’s plenty of talent for Brissett to spread the ball around and produce a big fantasy game.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Trevor Lawrence vs. Jacoby Brissett

The two quarterbacks have similar projections for Week 17, but they’re dealing with different external factors. The Jaguars are set to face a Colts squad that has lost five games in a row and was recently eliminated from playoff contention. The Cardinals will square off with the Bengals, a team quarterbacks have succeeded against all year. Between the opposing defense, a healthy receiving corps, and the likely game script, Jacoby Brissett has the edge over Trevor Lawrence.

