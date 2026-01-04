Fantasy Football Week 18 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Kenneth Gainwell vs Tony Pollard

We are into the first week of 2026 and the final Sunday of the NFL regular season. Let us take on one of the more fun decisions among two different running backs. Would one start Kenneth Gainwell over Tony Pollard? Even the projections here were a bit surprising from Shawn Childs.

The Case For Kenneth Gainwell

Fantasy On SI Sports Week 18 Projection: RB9

Again, we live in strange times. Week 18 produces plenty of unexpected results and projections. This is undoubtedly one of them. Kenneth Gainwell has seen double digit touches in six of the past seven weeks. Expect it to be 7 of 8 after Sunday night. Pittsburgh's gadget runner can catch passes out of the backfield with the best of them which adds value.

It all comes down to the touches here. Gainwell averages 4.8 yards per carry and 6.5 yards per reception. For PPR leagues, Gainwell has 65 catches this season as well. His role has truly evolved and averaging four catches a game is a huge boost to his numbers. It is why Gainwell clawed his way into Shawn Childs Top 12 opening projections for Week 18.

He has since moved up to ninth as Sunday is here. Gainwell will be a vital cog at home for Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh offense. Consider that Baltimore has their issues defensively. That is more pronounced on the passing side where the Ravens rank 29th in yards allowed.

According to Shawn, Gainwell has a 50-50 chance to get into the endzone on Sunday night. The running back has a couple of touchdowns in the past four games so this is possible. If Pittsburgh wins this game, Gainwell is going to have one or two of those plays that pave the way to a big night.

The Case For Tony Pollard

Fantasy On SI Sports Week 18 Projection: RB41

This is not quite where we thought Tony Pollard would be but here we are. One of the big reasons why Pollard could overperform on Sunday is incentives. The Tennessee running back is rolling here. He has 85+ yards in four straight contests. Pollard needs 66 yards to get $250,000 and two touchdowns to add another $200,000.

Jacksonville is the final matchup of the year for Pollard and he will be motivated after a 10 carry, 60 yard performance. He did lose a couple of points for a fumble as Tennessee fell behind 18-3 at halftime. Pollard became phased out of the offense in that matchup as the Titans tried to mount a comeback.

Like we mentioned earlier, Pollard has improved along with Cam Ward and the Tennessee offense. It was the Titans some expected to see much earlier in the season. While the rushing yards have been consistent with Pollard, the receptions came down from 40 in 2024. However, he did sneak in two catches against New Orleans last week.

Some Parting Words And Our Verdict

Jacksonville needs to win this game on Sunday at home to clinch the AFC South first. After that, there are a few scenarios where the Jaguars could wind up with the first or second seed. As for Pittsburgh and Kenneth Gainwell, this is it. A win or tie clinches the AFC North and the four seed. Losing means no tomorrow.

The rationale is that Gainwell is going to see the ball potentially 15+ times on Sunday night as Pittsburgh desires to get him out in space more and more often. This matchup may be closer to the projections but ultimately Kenneth Gainwell is our player to start here on Sunday.

Fantasy On Si Content: