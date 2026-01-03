Fantasy Football Week 18 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Chris Godwin vs Ladd McConkey

We have a story of many scenarios of our hands this coming week. In Week 18, many teams are dead to rights while others play for their playoff livelihoods. One team that will make their mark on Saturday will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are lead by Mike Evans, and followed closely behind by today's focus, Chris Godwin. Meanwhile, the Chargers have benched Trey Lance, and our other focus, Ladd McConkey, plays with a new-look unit ahead of their Wild Card Matchup next week.

The Case for Chris Godwin

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 18 Projection: WR57

Chris Godwin Jr. joins Mike Evans as the only WRs in franchise history to record more than 600 receptions & 7,500 receiving yards 👏 pic.twitter.com/4I91VO8j70 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 26, 2025

Godwin has broken into his role as the teams WR2. However, his season statistics do not coencide perfectly. For that reason, we will check out his per-game output.

In 8 Games this season, Godwin is with 6.0 Targets, 4.0 Receptions, and 44 Yards per Game, on top of 2 Touchdowns. On a per-game basis, Godwin is the WR48 in Fantasy Football. He is vying for Flex status on a weekly basis.

In Week 18, the Buccaneers have a very meaningful game against the Carolina Panthers. This will be no-holds barred. The Panthers rank 11th versus Wide Receivers. In their meeting two weeks back, Godwin had 6 Targets, 5 Receptions, and 30 Yards. The volume was there, but the output lacked anything amazing. I would consider Godwin somewhat touchdown reliant for a truly high upside to be met in a spread offense.

The Case for Ladd McConkey

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 18 Projection: WR96

Chargers QB Trey Lance on the opportunity on Sunday: “Going through everything my first five years in the league, I’ve just learned to take everything one day at a time.”



“It’s awesome to get reps and know for sure I’m going to be up” pic.twitter.com/CttcrLCPGm — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 31, 2025

Though the Chargers start Trey Lance this week, all other starters project to play, outside of Omarion Hampton. The way I view this is that risk is heavily involved and, despite McConkey's active status, players like Tre Harris and Keandre Lambert-Smith may get much more run than usual.

I would rather avoid even vieweing the statistics of McConkey. All I would tell you is that he is nothing stellar. McConkey is the WR37 in Fantasy Football. For that reason, he is rarely a must-start, and he is high-risk in Week 18 given the Chargers mentality running more cautious than anything.

To make matters worse, the Chargers will face the Brocos in Week 18. They are 4th versus Wide Receivers. Unlike the Chargers, the Broncos are fighting to keep their first round bye. They will play hard, especially in the first half. Best case scenario shows a Broncos blowout that puts backups in. Even then, Harris and Lambert-Smith would get more run than McConkey, among the other starters.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Chris Godwin vs Ladd McConkey

This is a debate to heavily focus on risk versus reward. Godwin is low-risk, but with a lower ceiling. He will have moderate volume, more favorable in PPR formats. However, he is with a lower touchdown probability, scoring 25% of the games he has played. In this matchups, that number is 25%, at best.

McConkey will be more risky, playing in a team that has benched some key items. They play for not-much as the Wild Card Round is locked up. The Chargers field Lance, and they face a top-tiered defense that still plays for a week off.

We clearly see lower upside between both players, but Godwin appears much less risky.

Start Chris Godwin for much less risk.

