Fantasy Football Week 18 Wide Receiver Sleepers With Expanded Roles

The final week of both the NFL and fantasy football season is here. There are quite a few teams that will be resting their key starters, which will create opportunities for lesser utilized fantasy options. For teams resting their star wide receivers, they will need another wideout to step in as the WR1. We know those receivers and their quarterbacks will be going all out to showcase what they can do as a top option with this rare opportunity. These are the wide receivers who will see an expanded role in Week 18.

Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles has very little to play for this week and is expected to rest their starters as they have historically done under head coach Sean McVay. With Davante Adams sidelined with a hamstring injury, we also expect them to protect Puka Nacua, which could force Mumpfield into a WR1 role. The Rams also have one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league in Jimmy Garoppolo, which should help boost the entire offense. Their backups are on par with some teams' starters.

Jahan Dotson, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Philadelphia is projected to rest all of their key starters in Week 18. We'd expect them to definitely bench AJ Brown, and at most, DeVonta Smith will be extremely limited. This should push Dotson up the depth chart, making him the team's WR1 this week. While we don't know how much success Tanner McKee will have, a fantastic matchup against the Washington Commanders certainly boosts our confidence in their passing attack.

Kevin Austin Jr, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This one isn't because the Saints will be resting players, but because of a legitimate health concern. We learned today that doctors discovered that Chris Olave is dealing with blood clot, which will cause him to miss the final week of the season. In his absence, Austin should step in as the Saints' top wide receiver. He was second in WR corps last week with five targets behind only Olave. We expect him to be the guy this week on the outside.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

With the Bills expected to rest their stars this week, it could open a window for Coleman to actually get on the field. It gives him an opportunity to be productive, and the team an opportunity to showcase him for a potential offseason trade. His value couldn't get much lower than it is now, but if he flashes that athleticism and makes some big plays, teams will be willing to roll the dice on his upside and potential.

