Fantasy Football Week 4 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quinshon Judkins vs. Jaylen Warren

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will face off with each other on Thursday Night Football, making some fantasy managers have to make tough decisions right away that could have heavy implications in their fantasy football matchup for the week. One of those decisions may be whether to start or sit Browns RB Quinshon Judkins and Steelers RB Jaylen Warren.

Here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should play between the two RBs in Week 4.

Jaylen Warren

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warren is coming off an ultra-impressive Week 3 outing against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had a career-high 176 scrimmage yards–127 rushing and 49 receiving. That production led him to be RB8 in PPR fantasy formats for the week. He was able to even have a chance at having this kind of outing with Steelers RB Rico Dowdle being sidelined for the week with a toe injury.

Dowdle has yet to have a positive news update that indicates he will be playing on TNF. He was a non-participant in the Steelers' practice on Tuesday, Sep. 29. If he is sidelined again, there is certainly a gateway for Warren to have another big fantasy game in Week 4 against Cleveland.

The Browns defense has improved week to week, but one area that has consistently not been great for them is their run defense. Through three games, they are currently allowing the 10th most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 120.3. On the other hand, they have been good at limiting receiving yard production—a big part of Warren’s game— to opposing RB1s. That especially stood out in Weeks 1 and 2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB1, Bucky Irving, in Week 2 against Cleveland had four receptions for one yard, and RB1 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Byashul Tuten, in Week 1 against them had one reception for 22 yards.

Quinshon Judkins

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) hauls in a reception against linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Judkins has had a rough start to his 2026 fantasy season. Through three weeks in PPR formats, he currently ranks as RB26. He will look to turn things around against the Steelers, who have had up-and-down outings against opposing RB1s.

The Steelers limited Cincinnati Bengals RB1 Chase Brown to his worst week thus far in fantasy in Week 3. He ended up as RB33 in PPR for the week. However, in Week 2, with an RB who more closely matches the skill set of Judkins–primarily a threat on the run, not on the catch—New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson had his best fantasy outing of the season, logging 16 carries for 76 yards and a TD.

Pittsburgh is allowing the 15th most rushing yards per game, 113.0. Two of the three teams Judkins has played so far this season, the Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rank inside the top 10 for fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league. He had no success against them, with a combined 24 carries for 54 yards.

Judkins in Week 3 then took on the Carolina Panthers, who are currently allowing the most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 193.3. He had limited success against them, logging 18 carries for 70 yards, leaving no confidence that he can have a different level of production against Pittsburgh despite them having a middle-of-the-pack rushing defense.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who to sit between Warren and Judkins in fantasy football in Week 4, Warren should start, and Judkins should sit.

Warren has an obviously better matchup, and Judkins is coming off a game where he had all the opportunity to have a breakout outing in Week 3 against Carolina, where he then finished as RB25 for the week in PPR, making him a sit in fantasy this week and possibly even beyond until he proves he is playable.

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