Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Calvin Ridley vs DJ Moore
It seems like just yesterday that Calvin Ridley and DJ Moore were the new kids on the block. Time flies and now they are the veterans in the league. Both players are with young, upcoming quarterbacks. Both players are also trying to stamp their true role in their offenses. Ridley is the WR1 in Tennessee despite a surging Elic Ayomanor. DJ Moore sits as the WR2 behind Rome Odunze. Both players do still have very startable value, so today we will compare their start/sit value.
The Case for Calvin Ridley
The Titans finally broke out for their first victory last week over the Cardinals. In this game, Cam Ward looked the best that he has. Ward still has a ton of work to do, but progress is slowly, but surely being made. The beneficiary of this good game was his WR1 where Ridley had 10 Targets, 5 Receptions, and 131 Yards. He has now risen to the WR43 and should hopefully continue to trend upwards.
The Titans are struggling in passing the ball. Though we expect them to improve, they are still the 31st ranked passing offense in the NFL. This makes it very hard to value Ridley highly despite his 23% target share, and 31% yardage share.
The Titans are traveling to play indoors in Las Vegas this week. This should be an easier coverage matchup for the Titans, but Ward will have to manage escaping Maxx Crosby. The Raiders area mediocre coverage defense so I expect just that — a mediocre game for Ward and Ridley.
Ridley has a moderate floor and ceiling.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: WR30
The Case for DJ Moore
The Bears are returning from their bye week and they look to pick up where they left off. Ben ohnson has this group 2-2 and looking to get above .500. They are the 14th best passing offense and the 11th best scoring offense. They have been very efficient.
Moore has just a 16% target share, but he is being as serviceable as possible. He is still very good. Moore is catching 80% of his targets which has him averaging 42 Yards per Game and 1 Touchdown on the year. His ceiling lacks height but on any given sunday, this offense can reward him. So, perhaps his ceiling does not lack too much height.
The Commanders will host the Bears on Monday Night Football. They are 23rd against the pass and if I trust any coach to come in prepared with extra time off, it will be Ben Johnson. The Bears should have no issue putting up points. Moore should also have great opportunity to score a nice week.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: WR29
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Calvin Ridley vs DJ Moore
The projections may say what they say, but they average out the range of outcomes. What I like to view is where I believe the variance lies. Who has a safer range of outcomes and who has a larger range of outcomes? I believe that Moore has the higher upside of all outcomes. Do you trust Ben Johnson or Brian Callahan? That is an easy question to answer.
I know that Ridley is the WR1, but does it really matter? The Titans are averaging less than 170 passing yards per game. The Bears are passing for 225 yards per game. That can make a Bears WR2 equally as valuable as a Titans WR1. That is what the case is here.
DJ Moore is the better, higher-upside play in Week 6.