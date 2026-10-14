Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Emanuel Wilson vs. JK Dobbins

With the first game of Week 6 in the NFL fast approaching, some fantasy managers will already have a difficult decision to make regarding who to plug into their starting lineups. A couple of those decisions could lie with the two starting RBs on Thursday: Seattle Seahawks RB Emanuel Wilson and Denver Broncos RB JK Dobbins. With that, here is a breakdown of who to play between the two RBs this week in fantasy football.

JK Dobbins

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dobbins had his highest-scoring fantasy outing yet in 2026. He had 18 carries for 68 yards, two receptions for six yards, and scored a TD. Going into Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, it may prove pretty difficult for him to add another consecutive positive fantasy performance to his 202 fantasy resume.

Seattle, through five games, is allowing the 11th fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 100.4. They are also giving up the 14th fewest PPR fantasy points per game in the NFL, and the ninth fewest standard fantasy points. That does indicate that they can allow opposing RBs to make some sort of impact in the pass game, which Dobbins unfortunately will not be the Dnever RB to capitalize on. It will instead be their RB2, RJ Harvey. So far in 2026, Harvey has 22 receptions for 132 yards, and Dobbins has seven receptions for 22 yards.

The last three opposing RB1s top face Seattle averaged 49.7 rushing yards per game and combined for two TDs–both rushing. Those two TDs were the only two rushing TDs Seattle has allowed this season, which is tied for the second fewest of any team in the NFL.

Emanuel Wilson

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) carries the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal (54) chases at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet is nearing a return, but will still be out in Week 6, opening the gridiron for Wilson to lead Seattle’s backfield yet again. Over his last two games, Wilson has logged 20 or more carries and found the end zone in each game. He will take that high usage and success into a game against a Denver defense that has not been good at defending the run.

The Broncos are currently allowing the fourth most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 145.2. Within that, they are giving up the eighth most standard fantasy points per game in the NFL, and the seventh most PPR points. The last three RB1s they have faced averaged 57.7 rushing yards per game and combined for one TD. In the season as a whole, Denver has given up four rushing TDs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who to start and who to sit in fantasy football in Week 6 between Wilson and Dobbins, Wilson should start.

A big part of this decision is Wilson’s volume through two games. With Charbonnet remaining out it is foreseeable to him getting a similar carry total against Denver. Dobbins did log a season-high in carries in Week 5, but fantasy managers should not count on him having a similar carry total in Week 6. In three out of five games this season, he has had 11 carries or less.

Also helping Wilson’s case to start is last time Dobbins faced a team that ranked among the top 11 teams for fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, he had 11 carries for 40 yards and two receptions for 12 yards. That week, he finished as RB38 in PPR fantasy formats.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI