Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Zach Charbonnet vs. Cam Skattebo

Two RBs who have some of the most complicated fantasy outlooks of any player going into Week 7 are New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo and Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start this week between Charbonnet and Skattebo.

Cam Skattebo

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) loses his balance but continues running with the ball, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Skattebo, while having an ideal opponent for his fantasy football outlook in Week 6, had his worst game of the season. That stemmed from a surprising decision by New York Head Coach John Harbaugh, in which RB Najee Harris, just a few hours before kickoff, was named the Giants' starting RB. The reason was because of Skattebo’s fumbling problem in the 2026 season. Through five games, Skattebo logged a fumble in four of their first five games. In Week 6, Skattebo did not log a carry or a reception and played in just six snaps.

If Skattebo does play in Week 7 at his usual workload, he still may have a difficult time producing solid fantasy points with his opponent being the Houston Texans. The Texans, through six games, are allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game of any team in the NFL, 83.0. They are also allowing the 10th fewest standard and the 11th fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs.

Also not helping Skattebo’s case for having a good fantasy game in Week 7, is in him being absent for most of Week 6, a New York RB who held their RB1role not too long ago had a good game, that being RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. He had six carries for 18 yards, two receptions for 27 yards, and also had two TDs. He played in a season-high 38% of snaps, with a previous high of 19%. Giants RB Devin Singletary, after not playing a snap for three weeks, played in 40% of snaps in Week 6. Both he and Tracy Jr. could see notable roles against the Texans that could limit Skattebo’s fantasy ceiling.

Zach Charbonnet

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After suffering an ACL tear in the NFC Divisional Playoff round a season ago against the San Francisco 49ers, Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet is set up to log his first snaps of the 2026 season. Before getting hurt in 2025, Charbonnet was utilized in a two-back system with now Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III. He was heavily used in goal-line situations in 2025, scoring a team-high 12 TDs, while tacking on 730 rushing yards to go with it. He is set to likely play after logging his second practice in a row on Thursday, Oct. 22, as a full participant.

Charbonnet’s return game could not be a more enticing matchup, as he will take on Walker III and the Chiefs. So far, Kansas City has had an elite rushing defense, allowing just 88.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks as the seventh-lowest average of any team in the NFL. They are also allowing the ninth-fewest PPR and the fifth-fewest standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs.

Fantasy managers should not expect Charbonnet to come in and have the workload of a lead back, especially with how RB Emanuel Wilson has played while he has been out. Wilson in his last three games has been solid, averaging 64.6 rushing yards per game and recording three TDs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start in Week 7 between Charbonnet and Skattebo, they should start Charbonnet.

Neither of the two is a great starting option this week, with their usage being extremely unpredictable. In this case, especially with both facing good rushing defenses, the RB who is likely to have a better week is the RB most likely to find the end zone, and that is Charbonnet. He had great success last year and again was often their go-to RB in the red zone, while Skattebo in 2026 has logged five consecutive games without getting a TD.

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