Fantasy Football Week 8 Start ‘Em, Sit Em: Jalen Coker vs. Michael Wilson

Two WRs who underperformed in Week 7 of fantasy football, given the high-point ceilings they both have, are Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson and Carolina Panthers WR Jalen Coker. With that, here is a breakdown of which WR is more likely to bounce back and be a better option in fantasy managers’ starting lineups in Week 8.

Michael Wilson

Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson (14) celebrates a reception for first down against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 Wilson has yet to show up. Despite many people thinking that when the Cardinals dealt Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans, Wilson would go back to putting up the fantasy numbers he did in the back half of 2025, that has yet to happen. In the two games without Harrison Jr., Wilson just has eight receptions for 87 yards and no TDs on 15 targets.

His two opponents in those games were the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos; both have elite passing defenses. He will have his most favorable fantasy matchup since Harrison Jr. got traded in Week 8, as he will go up against the Dallas Cowboys’ defense.

The Cowboys this season are allowing the 13th most passing yards per game in the NFL. They are also giving up the seventh-most standard and the 10th-most PPR fantasy points to opposing WRs. The last three WR1s to face them averaged 56.3 receiving yards, 5.3 receptions, and two of the WRs scored a TD.

Wilson has been dealing with an injury in the lead-up to Week 8, but fantasy managers should not have too much concern. In practice on Wednesday, Oct.28, he was a limited participant and wore a non-contact jersey. He was said to be dealing with a rib injury. If he suffered this injury in Week 7, it did not limit his workload, as he played in 90% of snaps in that game.

Jalen Coker

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coker had his worst fantasy outing in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had just one reception for nine yards on four targets. He will take the bad momentum from that outing against a team in which opposing WRs have fared pretty well against them in fantasy: the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers this season are allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL but are giving up the sixth-most PPR and the 10th-most standard fantasy points to opposing WRs in the NFL. The last three WR2s the Packers have faced averaged 65.0 receiving yards and 5.7 receptions per game, and one of the three scored a TD.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should sit between Wilson and Coker in fantasy football in Week 8, they should start Wilson and sit Coker in this debate.

Both are good starting options in fantasy in Week 8, but Wilson has a better matchup and will likely log more targets with him being his teams’s WR1 and the volume of which they have utilized their pass game. So far in 2026, the Cardinals are averaging the most passing attempts per game in the NFL, 40.4. In their last three games, they are averaging 43.7 passing attempts per game.

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