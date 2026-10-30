Fantasy Football Week 8 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jordan Mason vs. Blake Corum

Week 8 in fantasy football presents many difficult start-and-sit decisions, and a couple of RBs who are on the borderline of being players to put in fantasy managers' starting lineups are Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum and Minnesota Vikings RB Jordan Mason. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should play this week between Mason and Corum.

Jordan Mason

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) rushes the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason played in his first game since Week 1, and immediately was thrust back into a fairly high-volume role. He had 15 carries for 68 yards against the Indianapolis Colts and appeared in 64% of snaps. RB2 on Minnesota, Aaron Jones, saw his snap share plummet. He did leave the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter, but even with that taken into account, it is obvious the Vikings see Mason as their RB1, not Jones.

The veteran RB played in just 25% of snaps, a drop from the 87% snap share he saw the last time he played. Mason will take his promising volume from Week 7 into a Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Detroit in 2026 is allowing the 12th fewest rushing yards per game, 99.2. They have improved as a run defense continually this season, as shown by their last three games, where they are only allowing 81.0 rushing yards per game. The Lions are also allowing the 14th fewest standard and the 11th fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs in the league. The last two RB1s to face the Lions rushed for 22 and 36 yards and combined for one TD.

Blake Corum

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) walks onto the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being the listed RB2 on the Rams roster, behind RB1 Kyren Williams, Corum continues to find a way to generate promising fantasy performances, and with his success, his volume is ticking up. In Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, he recorded 17 carries for 93 yards and a TD–both the most carries and rushing yards he has had in 2026.

Corum also logged his highest snap share since Week 2, as he played in 44% of snaps while Williams had a season-low snap share, playing in just 51% of snaps. Corum will look to continue this positive momentum for his rest-of-season fantasy outlook in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers are currently allowing the 12th most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 123.8. Their run defense has also been trending down of late. In their last three games, they are giving up 131.3 rushing yards per game. Also, they are giving up the 10th most PPR and the ninth most standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. The last two RB1s to go against the Chargers rushed for 128 and 68 yards and combined for three TDs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is a better starting option in fantasy in Week 8 between Corum and Mason, Corum is.

Mason has a higher chance to see the field more than Corum in Week 8, but Corum if he does see the field anywhere near as much as Mason should have more meaningful fantasy production based on his matchup being better and what he has done so far this season. Corum also does have a good chance to see more work than he might be scheduled to see in this matchup if the Rams can get a notable advantage, resulting in them being a more run-heavy offense than they typically would. The Chargers have lost three of their six games by 12 or more points.

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