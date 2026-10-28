Fantasy Football Week 8 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em TNF: Jalen Coker vs. Tetairoa McMillan

The improved play of Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in the 2026 season has allowed two Carolina WRs to not only be relevant in fantasy football, but also be two of the highest-scoring potential WRs in fantasy week in and week out. Those two WRs are Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should be playing in their starting lineups between the two in Week 8.

Tetairoa McMillan

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the best game of McMillan’s career in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, where he recorded 14 receptions on 16 targets for 192 yards and two TDs, he has cooled off a bit. Over his last two games, he has a combined 10 receptions for 126 yards and no TDs. With his opponent being the Green Bay Packers, there is definitely a chance he could log another huge fantasy outing in Week 8.

Green Bay, on the season, is allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 208.0. But in their last three games, their passing defense has shown more vulnerability, allowing 238.7 passing yards per game. This season, Green Bay is giving up the 10th most standard and the sixth most PPR points per game to opposing WRs in the league. The last three WR1s to face the Packers are averaging 90.0 receiving yards and 7.3 receptions per game.

Jalen Coker

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coker had his worst fantasy performance of 2026 in Week 7. He logged one reception on four targets for nine yards. That was the second game out of five this season where he had fewer than nine targets in a game.

One thing that fantasy managers need to pay slight attention to with Coker is his health going into Thursday night’s matchup against the Packers. He was listed as a limited participant in the Panthers’ walk-through practice on Monday with a reported shoulder injury. He was listed as a full participant in their practice on Tuesday, so fantasy managers should not attach too much worry to his workload possibly being different in Week 8 than what he usually gets.

The Packers in their last three games have allowed opposing WR2s to average 65.0 receiving yards and 5.7 receptions per game. The last WR2 they faced, Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams, had great fantasy success, logging five receptions for 91 yards and two TDs. In PPR fantasy formats for the week, he ranked as WR4.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should sit in Week 8 between Coker and McMillan, they should start McMillan.

The two could both have good fantasy performances, but given Coker’s targets and overall production fall off over Carolina’s last three games—he had two receptions and four targets in two out of three of those outings–his fantasy floor is lower than McMillan, making McMillan the better starting option. Given the success the Packers have allowed to both WR1s and WR2s of late, fantasy managers should be confident starting either of these two players in Week 8.

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