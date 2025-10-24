Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Brashard Smith vs RJ Harvey
Gadget running backs have been a staple in the NFL for years. I think back to Darren Sproles, James White, and Tarik Cohen. How about Giovani Bernard, Duke Johnson, and Cordarrelle Patterson? I could sit here and list these players for hours, but 2025 has flipped a new page and we have new names on this list. That list features two AFC West Rookies: Brashard Smith and RJ Harvey. Are they worthy of a start, and which one is better this week?
The Case for Brashard Smith
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: RB32
The Chiefs have continuously said that Smith is going to see an expanded role in this offense. They have said that they have confidence in the rookie and he may become a vital piece of this offense. In Week 7, Smith played 35% of snaps — a season/career-high. This was not all that it was hyped up to be as the Chiefs did open up a large lead. Nonetheless, he did play, and that means something.
What we can expect from Smith is a role that could see around 20% of running back snaps. That lacks much value to be had. Where Smith's value may reside is in the passing game. Smith has 14 Receptions in 7 Games for 122 Yards. However, his workload has steadily increased to where he has at least three targets in his last four games.
Smith is likely a player that will see 4-6 Rushes and 3-4 Receptions. We are banking on a big play, but he can be a desperation flex play as the Chiefs are the Chiefs and they put up numbers.
The Case for RJ Harvey
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: RB34
The Broncos have really put their stock in JK Dobbins as the full-time back. However, no backfield really ever goes with guy one guy. The Colts, Ravens, and Eagles do, but they have MVP caliber backs. Dobbins, respectfully, is not them.
As of recent, Harvey has been playing 20-30% of snaps in the backfield. He has 47 Rushes in those seven games for 142 Yards. Much like Smith, Harvey see's his value in the passing game. Harvey has a 90% Catch Rate for 17 Receptions, 110 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns.
The Broncos are going to host the Cowboys this week. Should they rack up points and build a lead, Harvey will see increased opportunity in a favorable gamescript. This may not happen, but I see a poor matchup for the Cowboys that will go awry.
We can expect Harvey to see 5-8 rushes and 3-5 targets, but with high efficiency.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Brashard Smith vs RJ Harvey
If we are resorting to either of these guys, we are resorting to a gamble of upside. We are likely struggling with injuries and/or bye weeks and we need a player with potential to spark a big play and maybe even find the endzone. This is the right strategy when in a pickle. Play not for five safe points, but for boom-or-bust upside.
Our upside should be higher with Harvey this week. He has proven more than Smith and is the RB2 to Smith's RB3 status. They may be used more equally, but Harvey is the better player on paper and can capitalize against a bad Cowboys defense in Denver. We like the elevation, role, matchup, and history on Harvey. He is our pick.
Play RJ Harvey for high-upside output.