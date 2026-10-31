Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Caleb Williams or Jared Goff?

The following analysis will cover a few key metrics that must be examined in a start-sit decision. Specifically, at quarterback, I analyze efficiency metrics, injuries, and their matchup ahead. In today's start-sit debate, I focus on two elite NFL offenses with Jared Goff in Detroit and Caleb Williams in Chicago. Who is best in Week 8? Let's find out.

The Case of Caleb Williams

Williams has played three full games in 2026. In that sample size, Williams averages 32.7 passing attempts per game with a 74% completion percentage. Among quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks, Williams ranks 4th-best in Yards per Attempt (8.2) behind Brock Purdy, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson.

Through the air, Williams threw 0 touchdowns and 1 interception against the Vikings' elite defense in Week 3. Williams has three Turnover-Worthy Plays at a 1.9% rate, tied for the 6th fewest in the league.

Williams ranks 4th-best in EPA (Expected Points Added) per Dropback behind Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, and Trevor Lawrence.

The season has gone quite well for Williams and this Bears offense, which is 3rd in Total Offense. His Week 8 valuation depends on his matchup.

The Seahawks host the Bears on Monday Night Football. They are 2nd-best in EPA per Pass Allowed and Interception Rate. They are also 1st in Total Defense, including 1st in Passing Yards Allowed per game (144).

The matchup will not be the easiest for the Bears. The good news is that the Bears do have a healthy receiving offense. When Williams faced 2025 defenses ranked top-5 in EPA per Pass Allowed, he was less efficient, averaging 6.3 Yards per Attempt, but he still threw for 4 touchdowns and 1 interception over the four-game sample size.

The Case of Jared Goff

Goff is averaging 37 passing attempts per game with a 67% completion percentage. He is averaging 8.0 Yards per Attempt, tied for the 6th-highest in the NFL.

Goff is pitching a perfect game this season: 14 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He is the only NFL quarterback to start every game this season without throwing an interception. The other name is Jayden Daniels, who has played only three full games.

Goff's stellar season has earned him the 2nd-best EPA per Dropback. Interestingly, Goff has a 2.0% Turnover-Worth Play Rate, tied for 8th-best in the NFL with Geno Smith, despite never throwing a pick.

Goff is ultimately one of the most efficient quarterbacks of the past half-decade. So the above is by no means a knock; it's just something a mathematician like me likes to digest. He is darn good at slinging the rock.

Goff's ceiling will come down to his Week 8 matchup. That one is the Vikings; luckily, they play in Detroit, where the Lions have historically done very well.

The Vikings rank 5th-best in EPA per Pass Allowed. They are only 20th in Interception Rate. However, this is a chess match against a tough opponent, Brian Flores.

Flores is known for an extremely blitz-heavy approach. If he can get to Goff, that will do some damage, as Goff is among the least mobile signal-callers in the game.

In 2025, Goff averaged 33.0 passing attempts, 21.5 completions, and 7.3 Yards per Attempt per game across two games against the Vikings. He threw 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, which accounted for 38% of his season's interceptions. So, yes, the matchup will be very difficult, relatively speaking.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Caleb Williams vs. Jared Goff

The battle is very tight. On one hand, Goff has more passing volume and is more efficient. On the other hand, Williams has a higher ceiling and can use his legs.

As we all know, Goff doesn't run the ball. But Williams is averaging 6.3 rushing attempts and 28.7 rushing yards over his three full games. He has also rushed for two touchdowns.

Touchdowns are volatile in fantasy football. Depending on the game script and goal-to-go distance, a good matchup can result in few touchdowns, and a bad matchup can result in three or more. For that reason, I always suggest looking at passing yards, rushing yards, and other efficiency metrics.

In that regard, Williams is the better play. He has a higher ceiling in total yards and a higher floor. He also averages more Yards per attempt, and Ben Johnson often lets him take deep shots. Williams is the overall play in Week 8, but both quarterbacks are still top-10 viable options.

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