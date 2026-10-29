Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Chase Brown or Tony Pollard?

Many factors go into a sharp start-sit decision. We must consider rushing and receiving volume, defensive matchups, red zone scoring, and my favorite: how good the player is at football. Today's analysis covers Chase Brown and Tony Pollard. Which is better in Week 8? Let's find out.

The Case of Chase Brown

Brown has 82 rushing attempts, compared with Samaje Perine's 31. However, we need to look at the details. Perine had 14 rushing attempts in Week 5 alone, and he was more productive that game; Brown also fumbled.

Nonetheless, Brown outran Perine 11-for-4 in Week 7. This rushing offense still very much belongs to Brown, with some mild variance. I measure the split at 70-30 in Brown's favor.

Brown offers a big threat via the passing game. He has caught at least 3 passes in all but one game. Brown has caught 28 of 29 targets this season, and in Week 4, Brown caught 11 passes alone.

Despite being on a talented offense, Brown has carved out a role through the air with a 14% target share and a 19% share of receptions. However, he has only 9% of the team's receiving yards.

Now, does Brown capitalize by scoring touchdowns? He has a 45% red zone rushing share and 4-of-6 attempts from inside the 5-yard-line. The Bengals ultimately are not the run-friendliest red zone team, as Brown has just one red zone touchdown through six games.

Brown has three red-zone targets and two from inside the 10-yard line. He has not scored on any of them.

Talent-wise, Brown is an above-average running back, ranking 18th in PFF Rush Grade and 23rd in Rush EPA per Attempt.

Brown needs volume and a good matchup to reach favorable RB1 status. His matchup will be modest, as he faces the Titans, who rank 18th in EPA per Run Allowed. They just traded away Jeffrey Simmons, a player who ranks 16th among 126 qualified defensive interior linemen in Run Defense Grade.

The Case of Tony Pollard

Pollard has dominated the Titans' rushing offense in 2026. He has 112 rushing attempts, compared to Tyjae Spears' 18. Rookie draft pick Nicholas Singleton has only seven rushing attempts.

Especially in PPR formats, receiving volume matters. Pollard lacks it. He is averaging 2.0 targets, 1.6 receptions, and 7.1 receiving yards per game. By those measures, he is the No. 6 pass-catcher on the Titans' offense, which barely supports one pass-catcher in Carnell Tate.

Pollard's red zone usage is prominent. Over seven games, Pollard has 26 red-zone rushing attempts, accounting for 68% of them. He has all nine attempts from inside the 5-yard line by players other than Cam Ward. Pollard has converted that usage into three touchdowns.

Pollard has zero red-zone targets. The Titans have a 61% red zone run rate.

Talent-wise, Pollard has been quite good. Despite playing on a bad offense, Pollard is 10th in PFF Rush Grade and 19th in Rush EPA per Attempt.

Pollard's matchup will be modest this week. The Bengals are 14th-best in EPA per Rush Allowed. The Titans are expected to trail in this game, which can limit Pollard's ceiling. I factored that into my Week 8 projection, which ranks Pollard RB21 in fantasy football.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Chase Brown or Tony Pollard?

The decision ultimately favors Brown in Week 8. Both players have formidable volume in their respective offenses, but Brown has the edge for two key reasons: a much better offense and much higher receiving expectations.

Brown is a RB1 in my Week 8 projections while Pollard is a low-end RB2. That is the difference.

The matchup also favors Brown. He faces a bottom-half Titans run defense that just lost one of the NFL's best run stoppers, Jeffrey Simmons. Pollard gets the Bengals, who are tucked just inside the top half of NFL run stoppers and are likely to run the ball more while expected to lead the Titans for much of the game.

Start Chase Brown.

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