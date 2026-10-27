Fantasy Football Week 8 Tight End Starts: T.J. Hockenson & Mike Gesicki Offer Sneaky Upside
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If your fantasy tight end position usually feels like a weekly game of Russian roulette, welcome to Week 8, where the revolver just added four more to the chambers. With the 49ers, Texans, Saints, and Giants taking a week off, fantasy standouts like George Kittle, Dalton Schultz, Juwan Johnson, and Isaiah Likely will probably be somewhere sipping drinks on a beach instead of scoring points for your roster. Unless you enjoy taking a zero at the position, its imperative to find borderline starters blessed with heavy target volume, cozy red-zone packages, or defensive matchups soft enough to slide past.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
Henry has quietly turned into Drake Maye's security blanket, racking up 19 receptions, 225 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns over his last four games. That growing chemistry gives Henry one of the most reliable volume floors available on a week stripped of elite tight end talent.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Hockenson continues to command a steady share of targets, putting together 17 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown across Weeks 5 and 7. Heading into a revenge game against his former Detroit squad, his high target ceiling provides a comforting floor for managers starved for baseline production.
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
Okonkwo is quietly gathering steam in the Commanders' offense, coming off two 60-yard receiving games over his last three outings. He has taken over the Commanders tight end room,, as Jayden Daniels actively searches for him on third downs and quick progressions. He's explosive with the ball in his hands, making him a prime, high-upside streaming target in deeper formats where yards are hard to come by. Take his safe PPR floor to go along with his home-run ability.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Right before Jacksonville's bye week, Strange went on a tear with 19 catches for 207 yards across three games. Fresh off the week of rest, his high catch frequency makes him an ideal PPR play for anyone needing a steady supply of easy points.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Gesicki is the ultimate boom-or-bust player. He's found the end zone five times in six games, but back-to-back single-catch outings just won't cut it. The good thing is that Gesicki leads all tight ends in Fantasy Points Per Target (2.35 PPR PTS/target). He doesn't need 8 to 10 targets to deliver a TE1 week because virtually every target he gets is an intermediate seam route or a high-leverage scoring opportunity. Slot him in if you are in need of pure touchdown variance rather than a safe PPR baseline.
Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Taylor is carving out a real serious role in the Jets' offense, drawing six targets in back-to-back games along with a two-touchdown performance. Over his last two games, Taylor has posted a 12.5% first-read target share. Geno Smith trusts him on critical downs, a he has quickly turned into the Jets' primary goal-line weapon.. With his snap count climbing and red-zone looks increasing, he's a legit streaming option for managers making a last-ditch waiver wire pickup.
Player
Team
Attribute
Hunter Henry
New England Patriots
Strongest combination of recent production and QB connection.
T.J. Hockenson
Minnesota Vikings
Recent target volume gives him a solid argument.
Chig Okonkwo
Washington Commanders
An under-the-radar option with consecutive productive games.
Mike Gesicki
Cincinnati Bengals
A touchdown upside play with considerable risk.
Brenton Strange
Jacksonville jaguars
A PPR-friendly option worth revisiting after the bye.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.