Fantasy Football Week 8 Tight End Starts: T.J. Hockenson & Mike Gesicki Offer Sneaky Upside

If your fantasy tight end position usually feels like a weekly game of Russian roulette, welcome to Week 8, where the revolver just added four more to the chambers. With the 49ers, Texans, Saints, and Giants taking a week off, fantasy standouts like George Kittle, Dalton Schultz, Juwan Johnson, and Isaiah Likely will probably be somewhere sipping drinks on a beach instead of scoring points for your roster. Unless you enjoy taking a zero at the position, its imperative to find borderline starters blessed with heavy target volume, cozy red-zone packages, or defensive matchups soft enough to slide past.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Henry has quietly turned into Drake Maye's security blanket, racking up 19 receptions, 225 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns over his last four games. That growing chemistry gives Henry one of the most reliable volume floors available on a week stripped of elite tight end talent.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ. Hockenson (87) reacts with wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after catching a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hockenson continues to command a steady share of targets, putting together 17 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown across Weeks 5 and 7. Heading into a revenge game against his former Detroit squad, his high target ceiling provides a comforting floor for managers starved for baseline production.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) is tackled by New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (27) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okonkwo is quietly gathering steam in the Commanders' offense, coming off two 60-yard receiving games over his last three outings. He has taken over the Commanders tight end room,, as Jayden Daniels actively searches for him on third downs and quick progressions. He's explosive with the ball in his hands, making him a prime, high-upside streaming target in deeper formats where yards are hard to come by. Take his safe PPR floor to go along with his home-run ability.

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) falls short of the end zone during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right before Jacksonville's bye week, Strange went on a tear with 19 catches for 207 yards across three games. Fresh off the week of rest, his high catch frequency makes him an ideal PPR play for anyone needing a steady supply of easy points.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) is unable to pull in a pass as Baltimore Ravens safety K'von Wallace (25) is flagged for pass interference in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gesicki is the ultimate boom-or-bust player. He's found the end zone five times in six games, but back-to-back single-catch outings just won't cut it. The good thing is that Gesicki leads all tight ends in Fantasy Points Per Target (2.35 PPR PTS/target). He doesn't need 8 to 10 targets to deliver a TE1 week because virtually every target he gets is an intermediate seam route or a high-leverage scoring opportunity. Slot him in if you are in need of pure touchdown variance rather than a safe PPR baseline.

Mason Taylor, New York Jets

Taylor is carving out a real serious role in the Jets' offense, drawing six targets in back-to-back games along with a two-touchdown performance. Over his last two games, Taylor has posted a 12.5% first-read target share. Geno Smith trusts him on critical downs, a he has quickly turned into the Jets' primary goal-line weapon.. With his snap count climbing and red-zone looks increasing, he's a legit streaming option for managers making a last-ditch waiver wire pickup.

Player Team Attribute Hunter Henry New England Patriots Strongest combination of recent production and QB connection. T.J. Hockenson Minnesota Vikings Recent target volume gives him a solid argument. Chig Okonkwo Washington Commanders An under-the-radar option with consecutive productive games. Mike Gesicki Cincinnati Bengals A touchdown upside play with considerable risk. Brenton Strange Jacksonville jaguars A PPR-friendly option worth revisiting after the bye.