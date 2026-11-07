Fantasy Football Week 9 Deep-Sleepers: JJ McCarthy, Kaelon Black, and 2 Others

Bye weeks and injuries create weekly problems for fantasy managers. You might be in a tight spot looking for a long-shot, high-upside option. But which players meet that criteria? It is not easy to discover, but leave that to me. After crunching the numbers, I found the following four players worth grabbing.

JJ McCarthy

McCarthy has two starts as the Giants' quarterback. Those starts have gone better than anyone imagined. McCarthy has 495 passing yards with 10.1 Yards per Attempt. In that span, McCarthy has only run the football three times, but the upside is intriguing. McCarthy is a big scrambler, and on three attempts, he has 27 yards. McCarthy usually gets 10-20 rushing yards per game.

The Eagles, who face the Giants this week, rank 25th in EPA per Pass Allowed. With Joe Milton at quarterback, the Eagles are on a steep season-long decline. They suddenly become one of the worst teams in the NFL, which further favors McCarthy's Giants.

Kaelon Black

Christian McCaffrey will play this week, but he isn't 100%. The 49ers are expected to limit McCaffrey's workload, as they have all season. For reference, McCaffrey is only averaging about four more rushing attempts per game than Black.

All but one time this season, Black has run the ball at least eight times per game. Last week, with McCaffrey dinged up, Black ran the ball 12 times for 63 yards and 1 touchdown. If I were a betting man, I would say that Black has 12+ touches in this game.

Jordan Watkins

Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel will miss Week 9, making Watkins the leading WR1 candidate in this 49ers offense. Over his last three games, Watkins has an 87% route rate. He is the natural beneficiary of Evans's absence, as he plays primarily out wide, like Evans.

The 49ers are arguably the best offense in the NFL. Brock Purdy is gunning for an MVP, playing as well as anyone. Someone other than George Kittle is set for a strong fantasy outing on Sunday.

Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo is leading the Commanders in route rate over their last three games (88%). His target share is 19.3%. The Commanders face a stout Rams defense, but a favorable game script should produce volume that we can trust. I project Jayden Daniels to attempt 29 passes, and I wouldn't be surprised if that number goes much higher, into the 35-40 range.

Okonkwo is much more likely to have 6+ targets in this game than 3 or fewer. He is currently my TE14 and a low-risk fantasy option.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: