Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em: Zay Flowers vs. Michael Pittman Jr.
It is always a hassle figuring out who to start and sit in fantasy football, especially at the WR position. Two players this could ring true about this week are Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers and Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.. Here is a breakdown on who to play between the two in fantasy football this week.
Michael Pittman Jr.
Indianapolis Colts WR1 Michael Pittman Jr. is starting to establish himself as a must-play player. Against the Tennessee Titans last week, he recorded eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. This marks the second consecutive game he found the endzone, and the sixth time he has out of eight games this season. The chemistry he and Daniel Jones have looks like it is continuing to grow. This especilaly was show in it being his second consecutive game with nine targets.
Pittman Jr. and the rest of the Colts in week nine will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have struggled mightily guarding the pass this season. They currently allow the most passing yards a game. In their last five games, they have allowed five opposing catchers over 100 receiving yards. This includes last week against the Green Bay Packers, where TE Tucker Kraft had seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Wr1 for the Cincinnati Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase the week prior to this had 161 receiving yards on 16 receptions and a touchdown, against the Steelers.
Zay Flowers
The WR1 for the Baltimore Ravens, Zay Flowers, will have the benefit of having his starting QB back Thursday night, Lamar Jackson. In the absence of Jackson, Flowers has yet to have a game-breaking fantasy performance, but has put up solid numbers. In every game Jackson has not started, Flowers has had five or more catches. Flowers' volume should remain with Jackson back, and he now has more upside as a player given the improved quarterback play.
The Ravens in week nine will take on the Miami Dolphins. Miami has struggled as a team overall this season, but they have been generally good in their pass game, especially against WRs. In PPR fantasy formats, they are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to the WR position. In their last two games, they have allowed an average of 14 yards to opposing WR1s. With this, they have shown they have the capacity to give up big-time performances. In two of their last five games, they have given up 80 receiving yards or more to an opposing WR1 and let up a touchdown to each of them—players were Garrett Wilson and Ladd McConkey.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and sit between Flowers and Pittman Jr., Flowers should be a sit, and Pittman Jr. should be a start. Both should still be seen as starting options; but Pittman Jr. just has more upside over Flowers. The main factor that led to this decision is the matchup. The Steelers, Pittman Jr.'s opponent, have been consistent in giving up big receiving games week in and week out. The Dolphins, Flowers' opponent, have been spotty in doing such.