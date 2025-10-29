Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Dalton Kincaid vs Mark Andrews
Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are among the best quarterback in the entire National Football League. That means that they will be able to support multiple pass catchers within their offense. Allen supports Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid. Jackson supports Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews. Both offenses spread the ball around and that makes each player week-to-week options in fantasy football. This week, we will debate Kincaid versus Andrews.
The Case for Dalton Kincaid
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 9 Ranking: TE13
Kincaid is 2nd on the Bills in receiving yards. However, he has been moderately volatile. This is mostly due to his recent oblique injury. Kincaid has two games of 3-or-less targets. One game was in Week 8. That was his only game played since Week 5.
In 6 Games, Kincaid has 27 Targets (15% Target Share), 21 Receptions, 310 Yards, 3 Touchdowns. His value has been massive in the red zone. If he played all eight games, he would be paced for a 22% target share in the red zone. He is 3-for-5 with 2 Touchdowns.
Kincaid is a great player for the Bills, but he will also be very matchup reliant. Given his middling involvement in the offense, he must have a high touchdown opportunity to be the most viable. Week 9 does not favor him.
The Bills will face the Chiefs in Week 9. The Chiefs are the 2th best defense versus tight ends in regards to fantasy football. They are allowing 2.6 Receptions per Game and have let up just one touchdown. The Chiefs have faced the likes of Zach Ertz, Sam LaPorta, Mark Andrews, and Dallas Goedert this season. There is no case to be made that they have just faced no one good.
At best, Kincaid may see one red zone target and we must cross our fingers that he scores. Otherwise, his upside is very limited.
The Case for Mark Andrews
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 9 Ranking: TE16
Andrews is 2nd on the Ravens in receptions and yards. He has 30 Targets (17% Target Share), 24 Receptions, 208 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. He is a necessary asset to this offense.
The deeper analysis here is that Andrews had half of his targets in two games this season. This makes him a volatile asset. That being said, we should expect Andrews to have a better ceiling than floor. As we saw in 2024, Andrews came on late. The Ravens are 2-5 and they need to find success on both sides of the ball. Andrews is a key piece to that happening. It only makes sense.
By all accounts, the Dolphins are a mediocre unit versus tight ends. The setup in a zone look often. That should favor Andrews. He is 14-for-16 in receptions versus the zone this season.
The risk here will be that of touchdowns. Andrews has scored twice. However, the Ravens have targeted four different tight ends in the red zone. Last week Charlie Kolar was the lucky man in the endzone. It is never a lock that Andrews will see a target.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Dalton Kincaid vs Mark Andrews
This is a very tight decision. Both players have upside. Kincaid is moreso in his scoring ability. Andrews is better in his overall volume. This brings us to PPR vs Non-PPR.
In PPR, Andrews has elevated upside. He could see 4-to-8 receptions in this game. That means that many more points in PPR formats. This offsets any need for a touchdown.
Kincaid's is viable in both formats but more so in Non-PPR. We are hoping for a touchdown.
If I am making a pick, I am going with Andrews. He has the better matchup and volume. Kincaid may be a prime red zone target, but he still is well below 30% in his likelihood of scoring. Without touchdowns, Andrews has volume as he is the guy.
Start Mark Andrews for Higher Volume.