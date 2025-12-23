Ride the DJ Moore Train to a Fantasy Football Championship Plus 4 More Wide Receivers to Start in Week 17

We have made it to fantasy football championship week, and it's time to get our lineups set. We've made it this far and can't mess it up now, so we have to get it right this week. The wide receivers might be the most challenging position to figure out, but we don't want to bench someone who is set to have a big week. These are the wide receivers you should start in Week 17.

DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

The Bears' WR corps is destroyed with injury, and Moore is the last man standing. In Week 16, he caught five of seven targets for 97 yards and a TD, while rushing for 12 yards on the ground. We expect much of the same this week with their wideouts still banged up. Moore has always been talented and will perform if the volume is there against a San Francisco 49ers defense that is shaky at best.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders' offense continues to get worse and beat up with each passing week. However, we don't care this week because they are playing against the Dallas Cowboys. They cannot stop anyone through the air, and they are allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Even with Josh Johnson likely playing quarterback, we are starting McLaurin in a great matchup. He has quietly had a high floor this season and a decent ceiling.

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

We are rolling with Robinson this week against a terrible Raiders' pass defense. The Raiders are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. With the Raiders struggling and playing for nothing, and losing actually benefiting them, we don't expect anything from this defense. The Giants are in the same situation, but we expect more effort from that team.

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) reacts during the first half at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wilson has a tough matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this week, who are surprisingly good against wide receivers this season, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position. Nevertheless, we are still rolling with Wilson, who last week caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. It is a bit risky with Marvin Harrison Jr back, because the volume isn't as great, but we are sticking with him.

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags targets have been a bit unpredictable, with Parker Washington being the man to go off in Week 16. Still, we are sticking with Meyers this week. He's their best and most consistent wide receiver. This week, the Jags play the Indianapolis Colts, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

