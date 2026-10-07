Ja'Marr Chase Could Be a Risky Start Among These NFL Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in Week 5

Getting through Week 5 of the fantasy football season requires walking a tightrope between trusting proven talent and recognizing when a star's setup is loaded with risk. With several key fantasy assets dealing with tricky injury reports or tough situations, starting your big-name players purely on reputation can easily trap your lineup.

This week, several factors align to drag down high-profile fantasy starters. Below is a breakdown of players you should consider fading or benching in Week 5.

The "Name Value" Trap: Ja'Marr Chase (WR, Cincinnati Bengals)

Fantasy Points per Game: 13.8 (PPR) Targets per Game: 6.5 Red-Zone Opportunities: 2 all season

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) leaves the field with a possible concussion in the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting Chase feels automatic, but entering Week 5, his high-end brand name masks a volatile floor caused by lingering health concerns and fluctuating offensive dynamics. While his talent is unquestioned, starting an injures or limited receiver can ruin a fantasy week.

The Workload Isn't What It Used to Be: David Montgomery (RB, Houston Texans)

Target Share: 4.2% Carry Share: 42% (down from 58% in Weeks 1-2) Touches over Last 2 games: 21

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being traded to Houston in March, Montgomery entered the backfield in a shifting Texans offense. Facing a tough defensive matchup in Week 5, Montgomery's opportunity inside the Texans' offense has become increasingly unpredictable as high-value touches are split across the backfield.

A Brutal Matchup Changes Everything: Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR, Detroit Lions)

Explosive Plays Allowed: Only 3 pass plays of 20+ yards allowed over the last three weeks

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs against Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit deserves extra scrutiny overall this week. Coming off of a poor showing in Week 4, traveling to Arizona presents a formidable challenge. While St. Brown commands high target volume, Arizona's secondary has specialized in taking away primary slot options and limiting post-catch explosion.

Beware the Injury-Compromised Starter: Saquon Barkley (RB, Philadelphia Eagles)

Snap Percentage Before/After Injury: 82% pre-injury drop down to 48% when playing through ailments. Practice Participation: limited/DNP leading into Week 5

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is helped off the field with an apparent injury after running the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley enters Week 5 carrying an injury designation that has severely impacted his practice participation. Fantasy managers often struggle to distinguish between a player who is active in uniform and one who can produce at a normal level. An injured running back facing stacked fronts on a limited snap count carries high bust potential.

The Touchdown Regression Candidate: Courtland Sutton (WR, Denver Broncos)

TDs This season: 0 through 4 games Red-Zone Touches: 5 red-zone opportunities (3 end-zone targets) Targets Per Game: 5.5 targets per game (22 total targets)

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sutton has struggled to convert high-value volume into production through four games. While he remains one of the top receiving options in Denver, his underlying usage and lack of efficiency indicate that fantasy managers should keep him on the bench until the Broncos' passing offense finds their rhythm.

Final Verdict

Benching big-name players or recent breakout stars is never easy, but fantasy football is about playing the probabilities. The players listed above aren't necessarily "bench for the rest of the season" assets, but they remain valuable pieces on your roster. Their specific Week 5 circumstances, ranging from health compromises and shrinking workloads to brutal matchup conditions makes them significantly riskier than their names or projection ranks suggest. If you have solid depth, this is the week to play it safe and sit them.