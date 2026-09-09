Jamien Sherwood Featured in NFL Week 1 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Defensive Players in Fantasy Football to Start or Bench

Setting an IDP lineup in Week 1 is always a difficult task. Preseason roles can be deceptive, defensive schemes shift over the summer, and offensive tendencies are still forming. Success in Opening Week comes down to identifying structural advantages, from high snap counts, anticipated pass-heavy matchups, and prime tackle-opportunity environments.

Here is a breakdown of the defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs to lock into your lineups, and the options to bench for Week 1.

Defensive Line & Edge Rushers

Start 'Em: Jaelen Phillips (EDGE, Carolina Panthers)

Matchup: vs. Chicago Bears

Expected Role: Primary weak-side pass rusher in single-gap sets. Fantasy Upside: High-ceiling sack and tackle combo.

Fantasy Upside: High-ceiling sack and tackle combination.

Why the #Panthers' $120 million gamble on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips might just be bold enough to work. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xRfmWKEoNb — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) September 8, 2026

The Chicago Bears enter Week 1 intent on pushing a high-tempo passing attack under head coach Ben Johnson, which promises plenty of pass-drop value. Chicago' offensive line continues to resolve tackle protection vulnerabilities. Phillips gets a direct matchup against a re-tooled tackle rotation that allowed pressure at an alarming rate throughout camp. If Chicago is forced to throw to keep pace, Phillips could see double-digit pass-rush snaps against single coverage, making a way for multi-sack upside.

Final Verdict: Must Start. Lock Phillips into your DL1 or EDGE spot.

Sit 'Em: Odafe Oweh (EDGE, Washington Commanders)

Matchup: at Philadelphia Eagles

Expected Role: Rotational pass-rush specialist.

Fantasy Upside: Low volume. Relies heavily on unassisted sacks.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) during the game Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Oweh stepped into a high-visibility offseason role, but his Week 1 assignment is brutal. The Eagles boast one of the NFL's most technically sound offensive lines and prioritize heavy, quick-release game plans at home. Oweh's draft cost often outpaces his actual snap share, and against an offensive front that rarely concedes clean edges, his path to high-value stats is narrow.

Final Verdict: Sit. Park Oweh on the bench until his snap efficiency aligns with cleaner matchups.

Linebackers

Start 'Em: Jamien Sherwood (LB, New York Jets)

Matchup: at Tennessee Titans

Expected Role: Every-down interior linebacker and green-dot caller.

Fantasy Upside: High tackle floor with blitz capability.

Sherwood has emerged as a high-volume anchor in the middle of the defense. Tennessee's offense relies on establishing heavy run sets and quick play-action concepts over the middle. That design funnels play directly toward three-down linebackers. Expect Sherwood to rack up early-down stops against the Titans' power runs while staying on the field during nickel and dime packages.

Final Verdict: Must Start. A stable LB1 candidate who offers double-digit sack potential.

Start 'Em: Jack Campbell (LB, Detroit Lions)

Matchup: vs. New Orleans Saints

Expected Role: Starting inside linebacker.

Fantasy Upside: Elite run-stop volume with opportunistic tackle-for-loss potential.

The Saints bring a heavy short-passing and run-focused approach into Detroit. Campbell thrives in downhill gaps, where his diagnosis speed allows him to fill running lanes cleanly. With Detroit positioned as a home favorite, the Saints will likely work the middle of the field to sustain drives, playing directly into Campbell's strength as an inside tackle collector.

Final Verdict: Start. Fire up Campbell as a reliableLB2 with an elevated floor.

Defensive Backs

Start 'Em: Tykee Smith (DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matchup: at Cincinnati Bengals

Expected Role: Starting nickel back/box safety hybrid.

Fantasy Upside: High tackle volume from the slot, plus blitz and playmaking upside.

Smith plays a heavy percentage of his snaps near the line of scrimmage in the slot, allowing him to rack up run stops and short-passing tackles rather than sitting deep in coverage. Against a quick-strike Bengals passing offense that frequently works the middle of the field , Smith will have continuous tackle opportunities to jump intermediate routes.

Final Verdict: Must Start. Plug Smith straight into the DB slot.

Locking in Your Week 1 IDP Lineup

Opening Week in IDP is all about balancing talent with structural volume. While big-name pass rushers will always entice managers with home-run potential, relying on high-floor, three-down linebackers and box-aligned safeties remains the safest path to securing a Week 1 win.