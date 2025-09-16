Jared Goff and 3 More Quarterbacks to Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 3
Quarterback injuries may be creating opportunities across the NFL, but not every passer is in a position to capitalize in Week 3.
While some matchups offer sneaky upside, others fantasy managers should avoid if possible. Whether it’s a tough defensive matchup, shaky offensive line play or inconsistent production through the first two weeks, many quarterbacks should remain on the bench.
With fantasy rosters already under pressure from injuries at the position, it can be tempting to trust a veteran or former top draft pick. Still, the numbers and matchups point to disappointment for this group. Let’s break down four quarterbacks who should be benched heading into Week 3.
Russell Wilson (Giants) vs. Chiefs
Wilson scored over 30 fantasy points in Week 2, finishing as QB2 on the week overall. He passed for 450 yards — his most in a game since 2017 with the Seahawks — to go along with three touchdown passes. He will rightfully be a priority add for fantasy managers who were impacted by several starters at quarterback who are now injured. Still, I would be cautious about starting him right away. The Chiefs limited Jalen Hurts to just 101 yards passing and kept him from scoring through the air in Week 2. I would keep Wilson on the bench until he proves he can be more consistent.
Matthew Stafford (Rams) @ Eagles
Stafford has impressed through two games this season, despite the anticipated regression associated with his age. Still, at least in fantasy football, his success is limited with zero rushing upside. Pair that with a difficult matchup against the Eagles, and Stafford is better left on the bench. The Eagles excel against the run more so than the pass, but limited Dak Prescott to single-digit fantasy points in Week 1 and then forced Patrick Mahomes to generate his fantasy points on the ground. Both quarterbacks were held under 190 yards passing, and Stafford can easily be the next victim for the Eagles' defense.
Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) vs. Texans
Lawrence is likely another priority add for fantasy managers who were plagued by the recent quarterback injuries. He’s proved to be a solid streaming option in good matchups, as he threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Bengals. However, when the matchup isn’t so great, he’s oftentimes struggled mightily. While they often don’t get their flowers, the Texans' defense is strong up front and on the backend. Guys like Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley Jr., C.J. Gardner-Johnson, among others, will make life difficult for Lawrence and the Jaguars. This makes him a prime sit candidate in Week 3.
Jared Goff (Lions) @ Ravens
Goff completed 23-of-28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns against the Bears last week against his former offensive coordinator. He has started the season as one of the most accurate signal callers, but he gets a difficult matchup against the Ravens — a team he has historically struggled against — in Week 3. Goff has zero touchdowns and three interceptions in three career starts against Baltimore. I wouldn’t expect him to go toe-to-toe with Lamar Jackson in this matchup, making him my quarterback fade of the week.