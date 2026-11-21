Javian Mallory & Darian Mensah Headline Week 12 College Fantasy Football Starts
In this story:
As the college fantasy football season reaches Week 12, lineup decisions carry championship-level stakes. Targeting favorable matchups, high-total game scripts, and reliable red-zone volume is the cleanest way to separate your roster from the pack. Several high-upside options across every core offensive position are primed for big weeks.
Quarterbacks
Darian Mensah, QB: Miami Hurricanes
Matchup: vs. Virginia Tech (Sat, Nov. 21, 6:00 PM CST)
Mensah enters Week 12 operating at peak efficiency, throwing for 2,694 yards and 28 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions while averaging 9.8 yards per attempt. He now gets a home matchup against a Virginia Tech secondary that has surrendered 232.7 passing yards per game and intercepted only 3 passes all season. In a game carrying a 60.5-point over/under against a pass defense struggling to generate takeaways, Mensah offers both a rock-solid floor and slate-breaking passing upside.
Luke Kromenhoek, QB: South Florida Bulls
Matchup: @ Florida Atlantic (Sat, Nov. 21, 1:30 PM CST)
Since taking over the starting job for the Bulls, Kromenhoek has flashed massive dual-threat upside, piling up 271 passing yards 3 passing touchdowns, 146 rushing yards, and a rushing score in Week 11 against Memphis. Next up is a Florida Atlantic defense surrendering 238.0 rushing yards per game, 6.03 yards per carry, and 29 rushing touchdowns on the year. Kromenhoek's designed rushing volume pairs ideally with an FAU front that has consistently been gashed on the ground, giving him elite ceiling potential.
Running Backs
J'Koby Williams, RB: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Matchup: @ Baylor (Sat, Nov. 21, 12:30 PM CST)
Williams has been one of the nation's most explosive runners in 2026, rushing for 1,078 yards and 8 touchdowns on 7.8 rushing yards per carry while topping 120 rushing yards in four of his last five outings. Texas tech's high-powered offense has scored 105 points over its last two games, giving Williams constant red-zone scoring opportunities. Even against a sturdy Baylor front, Williams' big-play efficiency, pass-catching role (30 receptions), and goal-line volume makes him a must-start RB1.
Javian Mallory, RB: Miami Hurricanes
Matchup: vs. Virginia Tech (Sat, Nov. 21, 6:00 PM CST)
Mallory has been efficient with his touches for the Hurricanes, averaging 6.9 yards per carry with 9 rushing touchdowns and 3.9 yards after contact per attempt. With Miami favored by 20.5 points at home in a high-scoring environment, game script sets up in favor of Miami's backfield down the stretch.
Wide Receivers
Gio Richardson, WR: Arizona Wildcats
Matchup: @ Kansas State (Sat, Nov. 21)
Few receivers in college football have seen hotter recent usage than Richardson, who has racked up 37 targets over his last three games, ranking inside the top five nationally in targets, receptions, and receiving yards during that stretch. When a receiver is earning double-digit targets per game as an offense's focal point, you lock him into the starting lineups for his reliable PPR floor and yardage ceiling.
Ryan Wingo, WR: Texas Longhorns
Matchup: vs. Arkansas (Sat, Nov 21, 12:30 PM CST)
Wingo leads the Longhorns in receiving with 48 receptions for 591 yards and 4 touchdowns as he enters Week 12 with steady momentum, hauling in six catches in back-to-back SEC road wins at Missouri and LSU. He now faces an Arkansas defense that ranks 107th nationally in defensive yards per play and surrenders 25.3 points per game. As Texas's top target facing one of the SEC's most vulnerable pass defenses at home, Wingo blends a reliable PPR reception floor with strong touchdown upside.
Tight Ends
Max Reese, TE: North Texas Mean Green
Matchup: @ Tulane (Sat, Nov. 21, 11:00 AM CST)
Reese leads all tight ends nationally in receiving yardage over the past three weeks (207 yards) and sits on 31 receptions for 457 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season. He faces a Tulane defense surrendering 203 passing yards per game and 14 passing touchdowns in a matchup with a 56.5-point over/under. Reese's recent target spike and downfield efficiency (14.5 yards per catch) in a fast-paced American Conference clash made him one of the top tight end starts of Week 12.
Kari Ashley, TE: TCU Horned Frogs
Matchup: vs. Utah (Sat, Nov. 21, 8:00 PM CST)
Ashley has been a centerpiece of TCU's passing attack all season, hauling in 57 receptions on 72 targets for 684 yards and 4 touchdowns while ranking third among qualified tight ends in PFF receiving grade (88.1). The Horned Frogs move him all over the formation and feature him near the goal-line.
Final Fantasy Verdict
Week 12 is about leaning into volume and efficiency. Prioritize players anchored to high-scoring offenses and porous opposing units rather than chasing low-floor matchups, and lock in stars who combine heavy usage with touchdown equity.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.