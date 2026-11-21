As the college fantasy football season reaches Week 12, lineup decisions carry championship-level stakes. Targeting favorable matchups, high-total game scripts, and reliable red-zone volume is the cleanest way to separate your roster from the pack. Several high-upside options across every core offensive position are primed for big weeks.

Quarterbacks

Darian Mensah, QB: Miami Hurricanes

Matchup: vs. Virginia Tech (Sat, Nov. 21, 6:00 PM CST)

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (27) tries to tackle him during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah enters Week 12 operating at peak efficiency, throwing for 2,694 yards and 28 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions while averaging 9.8 yards per attempt. He now gets a home matchup against a Virginia Tech secondary that has surrendered 232.7 passing yards per game and intercepted only 3 passes all season. In a game carrying a 60.5-point over/under against a pass defense struggling to generate takeaways, Mensah offers both a rock-solid floor and slate-breaking passing upside.

Luke Kromenhoek, QB: South Florida Bulls

Matchup: @ Florida Atlantic (Sat, Nov. 21, 1:30 PM CST)

USF QB Luke Kromenhoek:



22/37 passing

271 yards

3 touchdowns



30 carries

146 yards

1 touchdown pic.twitter.com/RfNEyhtswG — FL Teams (@FLTeams) November 13, 2026

Since taking over the starting job for the Bulls, Kromenhoek has flashed massive dual-threat upside, piling up 271 passing yards 3 passing touchdowns, 146 rushing yards, and a rushing score in Week 11 against Memphis. Next up is a Florida Atlantic defense surrendering 238.0 rushing yards per game, 6.03 yards per carry, and 29 rushing touchdowns on the year. Kromenhoek's designed rushing volume pairs ideally with an FAU front that has consistently been gashed on the ground, giving him elite ceiling potential.

Running Backs

J'Koby Williams, RB: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Matchup: @ Baylor (Sat, Nov. 21, 12:30 PM CST)

Texas Tech's J'Koby Williams celebrates a touchdown against Arizona State during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams has been one of the nation's most explosive runners in 2026, rushing for 1,078 yards and 8 touchdowns on 7.8 rushing yards per carry while topping 120 rushing yards in four of his last five outings. Texas tech's high-powered offense has scored 105 points over its last two games, giving Williams constant red-zone scoring opportunities. Even against a sturdy Baylor front, Williams' big-play efficiency, pass-catching role (30 receptions), and goal-line volume makes him a must-start RB1.

Javian Mallory, RB: Miami Hurricanes

Matchup: vs. Virginia Tech (Sat, Nov. 21, 6:00 PM CST)

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during overtime against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mallory has been efficient with his touches for the Hurricanes, averaging 6.9 yards per carry with 9 rushing touchdowns and 3.9 yards after contact per attempt. With Miami favored by 20.5 points at home in a high-scoring environment, game script sets up in favor of Miami's backfield down the stretch.

Wide Receivers

Gio Richardson, WR: Arizona Wildcats

Matchup: @ Kansas State (Sat, Nov. 21)

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few receivers in college football have seen hotter recent usage than Richardson, who has racked up 37 targets over his last three games, ranking inside the top five nationally in targets, receptions, and receiving yards during that stretch. When a receiver is earning double-digit targets per game as an offense's focal point, you lock him into the starting lineups for his reliable PPR floor and yardage ceiling.

Ryan Wingo, WR: Texas Longhorns

Matchup: vs. Arkansas (Sat, Nov 21, 12:30 PM CST)

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wingo leads the Longhorns in receiving with 48 receptions for 591 yards and 4 touchdowns as he enters Week 12 with steady momentum, hauling in six catches in back-to-back SEC road wins at Missouri and LSU. He now faces an Arkansas defense that ranks 107th nationally in defensive yards per play and surrenders 25.3 points per game. As Texas's top target facing one of the SEC's most vulnerable pass defenses at home, Wingo blends a reliable PPR reception floor with strong touchdown upside.

Tight Ends

Max Reese, TE: North Texas Mean Green

Matchup: @ Tulane (Sat, Nov. 21, 11:00 AM CST)

Max Reese of the North Texas Mean Green reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at H.A. Chapman Stadium on October 1, 2026 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Reese is the first Tight End since 2004 to surpass 100 receiving yards in a single game. pic.twitter.com/8vjT4wbQou — Miles (@TheUNT6) October 2, 2026

Reese leads all tight ends nationally in receiving yardage over the past three weeks (207 yards) and sits on 31 receptions for 457 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season. He faces a Tulane defense surrendering 203 passing yards per game and 14 passing touchdowns in a matchup with a 56.5-point over/under. Reese's recent target spike and downfield efficiency (14.5 yards per catch) in a fast-paced American Conference clash made him one of the top tight end starts of Week 12.

Kari Ashley, TE: TCU Horned Frogs

Matchup: vs. Utah (Sat, Nov. 21, 8:00 PM CST)

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Kari Ashley (81) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashley has been a centerpiece of TCU's passing attack all season, hauling in 57 receptions on 72 targets for 684 yards and 4 touchdowns while ranking third among qualified tight ends in PFF receiving grade (88.1). The Horned Frogs move him all over the formation and feature him near the goal-line.

Final Fantasy Verdict

Week 12 is about leaning into volume and efficiency. Prioritize players anchored to high-scoring offenses and porous opposing units rather than chasing low-floor matchups, and lock in stars who combine heavy usage with touchdown equity.