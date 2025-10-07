Fantasy Sports

Jaxson Dart and 3 More Quarterbacks to Sit in Fantasy Football for Week 6

Four quarterbacks who enter Week 6 of the NFL season with matchups that make them bench-worthy in fantasy football.

Michael Rovetto

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Not every quarterback matchup is worth trusting in Week 6. While some passers are trending up against struggling defenses, others face circumstances that could stall their fantasy output.

Challenging road environments, improved secondaries and lingering offensive issues all play a role this week. A few quarterbacks have been inconsistent under pressure, while others may find themselves in game scripts that limit passing opportunities.

With lineups tightening due to bye weeks and wins becoming harder to secure, avoiding the wrong quarterback start can be just as important as finding the right one. Here are four signal-callers better left on the bench in NFL Week 6.

Justin Fields (Jets) vs. Broncos 

Fields has been a fantasy football star in games he has started and finished. He’s averaging 294 total yards and over two total touchdowns in that three-game sample size. Although a lot of his production has come in “garbage time,” he’s been an asset in fantasy football because of his rushing ability. However, he faces his toughest matchup of the season vs. the Broncos in Week 6. Denver surrenders the fifth-fewest total yards per game (288.6). Its defense has also succeeded against running quarterbacks, allowing just three rushing yards to Jalen Hurts last week. 

Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) vs. Chargers 

Tagovailoa played his best game of the season against the Panthers in Week 5. He passed for 256 yards and a season-high three touchdowns without his leading pass-catcher, Tyreek Hill. Still, I would be cautious with starting him in Week 6. He faces the Chargers, who have been elite against the pass thus far. Los Angeles allows the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (172.2), with opponents having more success on the ground. Tagovailoa has gone two straight games without throwing an interception, but look for that trend to fade against a strong Chargers secondary. 

Jaxson Dart (Giants) vs. Eagles 

Dart has looked solid through two games for the Giants, but his biggest test comes this Thursday vs. the defending Super Bowl champions. Dart has been a factor with his legs, which has given him a solid fantasy football floor. However, he’s still finding his stride in the pass game without his top receiver, Malik Nabers. The Eagles are a top-five defense against opposing quarterbacks, although they rank middle of the pack in terms of passing yards allowed per game. I would leave Dart on the bench in this short week's matchup.  

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) vs. Browns 

Rodgers has proved he still has some good football left in the tank. However, his days of being a reliable fantasy football quarterback have passed. He’s yet to top 250 passing yards in a game this season and offered no rushing floor. Facing a stingy Vikings defense in Week 5, Rodgers did enough to earn his team a win, but he threw for just 200 yards and one touchdown. He gets another stingy defense in Week 6 against the Browns. Cleveland allows the second-fewest total yards per game (247.8) and the fourth-fewest yards through the air (172.2). Rodgers will be under duress for the majority of this contest. 

