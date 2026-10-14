Jaylen Waddle & the Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in Week 6

Week 6 brings the return of heavy bye-week pressure, taking major standard contributors off the board and forcing fantasy managers to make difficult lineup decisions. With limited roster flexibility, benching a recognizable starter may feel uncomfortable, but ignoring clear warning signs in usage, efficiency, and defensive matchups is a fast track to a disappointing fantasy loss.

When the Passing Game Hits a Wall

Trevor Lawrence: Danger Under Pressure in Overseas Matchup

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing the Houston Texans in London for Week 6, Lawrence steps into a high-risk situation where a tough defensive scheme threatens to cap his fantasy output. Over his last three games, he has posted solid efficiency on the field totaling 740 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, and 2 interception, along with a 65.6% completion rate. Through 5 games overall, he sits at 1,174 passing yards, 10 passing TDs, 3 INTs, and a 67% completion rate. The core concern for fantasy managers isn't his arm strength, it's the protection upfront. Jacksonville's offensive line has struggled with pass-blocking consistency, leaving Lawrence vulnerable against a Houston front seven that generates top-tier pressure without needing to blitz.

Backfield With Too Many Questions

Woody Marks: Squeezed Out in a Committee Game Script

Tennessee Titans safety Tony Adams (29) can’t tackle Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marks enters Week 6 in a difficult divisional road spot against a Jacksonville Jaguars, where a crowded backfield rotation severely caps his fantasy floor. Through five games in 2026, Marks has recorded 43 carries for 149 rushing yards (3.5 YPC) and 2 rushing touchdowns, alongside 11 receptions for 54 yards. While he delivered an 85-scrimmage-yard outing against Tennessee in Week 5, his previous three-game stretch produced games where he managed just 8,15, and 22 rushing yards. Operating on sub-50% snap shares and sharing goal-line work in Houston's rotation, Marks relies heavily on touchdown efficiency to compensate for limited total touches.

Targets Without the Payoff

Jaylen Waddle: Volatile Production with Per-Route Regression

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs after a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jack Jones (25) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Waddle faces significant issues in the Broncos passing attack. His recent fantasy output has been underwhelming, yielding under 8.0 half-PPR fantasy points per game over his last three contests while averaging 3.3 receptions, 41 receiving yards, and no touchdowns. A look at his usage indicates deep regression featuring a modest 17.5% target share, 1.31 yards per route run, and sub-40 air yards per game. Given his capped ceiling and per-route decline, fantasy managers should downgrade Waddle to volatile WR3/FLEX option and bench him where deeper, more consistent target earners are available.

Courtland Sutton: Low Target Volume & Secondary Clampdown

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing a tough Seahawks secondary on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, Sutton presents a dangerously low floor for fantasy managers. Over his last three starts, Sutton's production has taken a sharp hit, yielding just 22 total yards on 6 targets against the 49ers and the Chargers defenses in Weeks 5 and 6, salvaging his Week 5 outing with a short touchdown catch. His underlying usage metrics point to severe volume regression, as his target share has dipped to a modest 17% alongside a sub-1.20 yards per route run average.

A Disappearing Role at the Worst Time

Colston Loveland: Low Route Participation & Defensive Clampdown

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland travels to face the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 6 contest that presents a near-zero floor for tight end fantasy production. Over his past three games, Loveland has offered virtually no tangible impact, averaging a paltry 4.8 fantasy points on 2.2 receptions, 21.4 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns per game. He commands a low 52% route participation rate, 3.2 targets per game, a 65.6% catch rate, and has registered zero red-zone targets over the last three weeks. Compounding these role limitations is an elite Atlanta pass defense that routinely shuts down the middle of the field, ranking top-five in the NFL by allowing just 6.2 yards per pass attempt and a 41.7% dropback success rate.

Week 6 Strategy

Week 6 is all about making smart lineup decisions, and fantasy managers cannot afford to rely on name recognition alone when evaluating their starters. Waddle and the other players highlighted in this week may still have upside, but difficult matchups, inconsistent production and questionable workloads could make them risky options.