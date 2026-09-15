Jeremiyah Love And MarShawn Lloyd Headline Our Fantasy Football Running Back Sits For Week 2

Week 1 of the fantasy football season is now behind us, and we are quickly heading towards Week 2. In Week 2, you want to react appropriately to what we saw in the season opener, but you also don't want to overreact to a minimal sample size.

However, there are some things that we just can't ignore. These are the running backs you should sit in fantasy football in Week 2.

Running Back Sits: Week 2

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

This is a tough one, but we are going to bench Love in Week 2 if we have another decent option whom we can get into our lineup. Both the usage and the matchup are extremely concerning.

In Week 1, Tyler Allgeier played on 59% of the snaps and carried the ball 17 times with two receptions, while Love played on 43% of the snaps with 11 carries and two receptions. A big part of that could have been Love knocking the rust off coming off of an ankle injury.

However, Allgeier is not just going to go away even if that usage flips in Love's favor. Even if you do flip that, which is a big if, we don't want to start a Cardinals running back in a split backfield against the Seattle Seahawks. That defense is too good, and it will take more than beating the Los Angeles Chargers to sell us on the Cardinals being a competitive team this season.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

For weeks we told you that Chris Brooks is going to be a major part of the Packers' offense, and the fantasy community is overvaluing Lloyd. Predictably, that's exactly what happened in Week 1. That trend is going to continue.

In Week 1, Brooks played on 56% of the snaps, and Lloyd played on 44%. Unsurprisingly, Kaleb Johnson didn't play any snaps. Lloyd did lead the way with 13 carries to Brooks seven, but Lloyd was also significantly less efficient, averaging 2.8 yards per carry while Brooks averaged 4.1.

It's worth noting that Lloyd has averaged 2.5 yards per carry in his career while Brooks has averaged 4.8. We continue to have no evidence that Lloyd is better than Brooks or good at all.

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

We are done with Jones, and until further notice, we aren't starting him under any circumstances. Even with Jordan Mason dealing with a thumb injury, they split snaps almost evenly, which we expect to continue to lean more in favor of Mason.

Mason also had 15 carries to Jones's 12, and Mason averaged 3.9 yards per carry with Jones averaging just 3.3. Jones also didn't catch a single pass and saw just one target in this game. He's no longer a fantasy-viable option as anything more than a desperation flex.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

If not for a 48-yard reception for Brooks, it would have been a disastrous season opener for Brooks. He carried the ball just four times for 14 yards and caught one pass. Chuba Hubbard carried the ball 10 times for 49 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 38 yards.

Brooks was only on the field for 19% of the snaps. He can't be started this week, even against the Falcons.

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