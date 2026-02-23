John Collins, Dillon Brooks Feature Must-Sit Week 19 Fantasy Basketball Players

Fantasy basketball is commonly played in a weekly matchup format. It is a set-and-forget before the start of the week. In turn, managers must pay attention to their player schedules, key matchups, and the threat of back-to-back games. Luckily for everyone, we do the work for you so you don't have to, especially those of you stuck in this northeast snowstorm. These are your Week 19 Sit 'Ems.

Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

John Collins

The only Clippers player who is a must-start is Kawhi Leonard. That goes without saying as to why he is a must-start. Nonetheless, Mathurin and Collins must be seated amid a two-game week ahead. Collins also deals with an injury himself, only being hopeful to return on Thursday.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Dillon Brooks

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Jordan Goodwin

The Suns are one of the two teams this week playing only two total games. That makes it very hard to start any Suns player this week. To make matters worse, Booker and Allen are dealing with injuries, which leaves them very unsure about playing at all this week. Meanwhile, Brooks had a broken bone in his hand and is now out for 4-6 weeks.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry

Brandin Podziemski

The Warriors have three games on their Week 19 schedule. However, two of these feature back-to-back road trips through New Orleans and Memphis. Curry is currently out for about another week, so he is obviously going to be out of your lineup. Meanwhile, the beneficiary, Podziemski, must also be seated. He will lack volume in back-to-backs and is a low-tier guard in fantasy basketball.

Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Jalen Suggs

Anthony Black

Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic might be a great team, but they lack much to be desired in their Week 19 schedule. The team plays three games, two against the Rockets and the Pistons, who rank in the top 5 in defensive efficiency. The matchups severely limit the upside of these moderate fantasy basketball assets. You may be better suited to test your luck with higher upside options on your roster.

Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

RJ Barrett

Brandon Ingram

Collin Murray-Boyles

As per usual, a player like Scottie Barnes must be started, as he is more matchup-proof than most top-tier fantasy basketball players. Despite injury, Barnes is due back Tuesday night. The others listed here must be seated. The Raptors face two top-three defenses this week in the Spurs and the Thunder. Among their three-game schedule, it's very difficult to find high upside.

