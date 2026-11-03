Jonah Coleman, Quinshon Judkins, And More Must-Start Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 9

Week 9 is here, and it's time to get our fantasy football lineups set. We are going to focus on perhaps the most important position here: the running backs. This is going to be a tricky position this week as we are dealing with injuries, bye weeks, and shifting backfields.

We are going to help you get the right running backs into your lineups. These are our top must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 9.

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

With Coleman having only one true game as the lead back in Denver, it's understandable to be a bit skeptical with such a small sample size. Especially with an unpredictable coach like Sean Payton, who has burned us time and time again with a one-week wonder running back.

We don't expect that to be the case with Coleman. He's a talented running back who we projected to take over this starting job around midseason all summer, and that's exactly what's happening.

Coleman has looked much better than JK Dobbins, who has struggled this season. Don't hesitate, and get Coleman into your lineups in a great matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Judkins has been a fringe starting option for the majority of the season. That won't be the case this week when the Browns take on the New Orleans Saints. No team is giving up more fantasy points to running backs this season.

Don't be scared off by his 25-yard performance last week in a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He should be able to run all over the Saints' defense.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Fantasy owners might see a road game against the Seattle Seahawks and get cold feet when it comes to starting Allgeier, but we are willing to go back to him this week. The Seahawks are actually an above-average matchup, and we just watched D'Andre Swift have a monster week against them. We aren't shying away from Allgeier against Seattle, as long as both Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight are sidelined.

RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Marks will be fresh off a bye week and should go right back in your lineups against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a game the Texans should win with ease and will be running the ball a ton in the second half.

We haven't heard any updates on David Montgomery, so we don't know his status for this week. If Montgomery is inactive again, Marks is a slam dunk, but we are still starting him even if Montgomery is active.

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