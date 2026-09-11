Jordan Marshall Among the Biggest College Fantasy Football Sits for Week 2

Week 1 box scores are full of traps. A four-touchdown performance against an FCS school can look like a breakout, while an efficient workload against an inferior opponent can mask deep operational issues. Week 2 is where we separate true role growth from early-season noise. Facing elite defenses and shifting game scripts, several top Week 1 producers are primed to bust.

Here is a breakdown of the players you should bench in Week 2.

Cam Coleman, WR (Texas vs. Ohio State)

Week 1 Stats: 3 REC, 70 YDS, 2 TDs (4 targets)

The Trap: Coleman's two touchdowns makes his season opener look explosive, but the underlying volume tells a different story. He commanded just four targets, while teammate Ryan Wingo dominated the share with eight targets and seven catches. Facing a Buckeyes defense that represents a massive leap in coverage talent, featuring defensive back Jermaine Matthews Jr., Coleman is highly touchdown-dependent with low volume.

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keveun Mason, RB (Temple vs. Penn State)

Week 1 Stats: 158 RSH YDS, 2 TDs

The Trap: Mason posted a week-winning line against Rhode Island, but chasing those numbers into Week 2 is dangerous. Penn State just pitched a shutout against Marshall, and the potential return of transfer teammate Sam Brown threatens Mason's overall touch count inside Temple's backfield.. Do not let his monster debut blind you to a brutal matchup and a possible reduced workload.

Temple Owls running back Keveun Mason (26) could struggle to gain big yardage against a stingy Penn State defense. Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Marshall, RB (Michigan vs. Oklahoma)

Week 1 Stats: 11 CAR, 44 RSH YDS (4.0 YPC)

The Trap: Marshall was inefficient against Western Michigan, and his environment gets significantly worse in Week 2. Oklahoma's defense opened the year with a shutout. If the Sooners stack the box to force Michigan's struggling passing attack to beat them, Marshall will face constant contact behind the line of scrimmage.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) exits the field after 13-12 win over Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Raynor, QB Iowa State (Iowa State @ Iowa)

Week 1 Stats: 4 Total TDs vs. Southeast Missouri

The Trap: Raynor put together a huge debut for the Cyclones following his transfer from Arkansas State, but chasing that Week 1 box score would be a huge mistake. Four-touchdown openers against FCS competition masks the dramatic leap in difficulty that lies ahead. Heading into the Cy-Hawk rivalry against Iowa, Raynor transitions from standard coverage to an elite defensive unit that consistently turns games into low-scoring, physical grinds. sit in favor of a quarterback facing a far friendlier defensive tier.

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) looks to pass against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steven Robinson, RB (Southern Miss @ Auburn)

Week 1 Stats: 23 CAR, 123 RSH YDS, 3 TDs

The Trap: Robinson put together a dominant performance in his Southern Miss debut against Alcorn State, but his Week 1 numbers reflect a gigantic drop in competiton level. Going from an FCS to an SEC defense like Auburn completely cahnges thr equation. Auburn's defensive front just held Baylor to 16 points and bottlenecked Dawson Pendergrass to 88 yards on 25 carries. Robinson's heavy goal-line production is extremely unlikely to translate against a much physical SEC front seven. Sit if you have a comparable running back option with a softer matchup.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Steven Robinson (14) reacts after a touchdown during the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Alcorn State Braves at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg. Photo by Matt Bush. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When setting your Week 2 lineup, anchor your decisions to defensive tier leaps and underlying volume rather than raw fantasy points. Bench players like Cam Coleman, Keveun Mason, and Jordan Marshall before the market resets their value. Fading inflated box scores before opponent adjustments take hold is how you stay ahead of the curve.