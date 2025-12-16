Kenneth Gainwell is Must-Start Running Back on Title-Seeking Fantasy Football Rosters

Kenneth Gainwell has been awesome as a Fantasy Football sleeper this season. In Week 15, he kept up his surge of excellence, elapsing (100) Total Yards in the game. Gainwell is one of three Running Backs that leads his team in receptions, and the value seems to mark his as a potential league-winner in the Fantasy Football Playoffs. So, where does he trend over the final couple weeks? Leave it to us.

RBs leading their team in receptions this season:



Christian McCaffrey

De'Von Achane

Kenneth Gainwell pic.twitter.com/uVrUoYCJeU — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 16, 2025

2025 Stats: Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell has played all 14 Games this season for the Steelers. He has 93 Attempts (28% Share), 451 Yards (4.8 Yards per Attempt), and 4 Touchdowns. In the air, Gainwell adds 62 Targets (16% Target Share), 57 Receptions (92% Catch-Rate), 332 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. Gainwell is the RB19 in PPR formats.

Why the Success?

Kenneth Gainwell has made himself some money in free agency. Steelers hade been very pleased with his all-around game. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 16, 2025

The Steelers have a uniquely setup offense. They lack to trust much at the Wide Receiver position. DK Metcalf has a 26% Target Share, but only with a 61% Catch Rate that puts him at (55) Receptions and (808) Yards. Beyond Metcalf, Calvin Austin is the next-best option with a 12% Target Share.

The Steelers have gone often to their Tight Ends and Gainwell in the backfield. The Tight Ends combine for a 32% Target Share in this offense. The Running Backs combine for a 27% Target Share, where Gainwell has 16% of it.

Arthur Smith has learned to make work what may operate well. Gainwell is a weapon that operates darn well, marking the Steelers are 13th in Points per Game, despite being 27th in Total Offense. They are 3rd in Red Zone Efficiency.

What to Expect

Gainwell is averaging (11) Touches per Game, but about 40% of those touches are in the air. This levels him on par with a Wide Receiver that may catch the ball 6-8 times per Game. That right there creates massive value, especially in PPR formats.

This workload of Gainwell has not risen, nor fallen of recent. His RB19 value stands true and is to be expected going forward. This is the Steelers upcoming schedule (Rank vs RB):

@ Lions (31st)

@ Browns (10th)

vs Ravens (22nd)

Stock Watch

Kenneth Gainwell remains as a must-start low-end RB2. He trends much higher in PPR formats, and he becomes a Flex play in Non-PPR.

Is Kenneth Gainwell a League-Winner?

To consitute a league-winner, you must have very high upside. This means value that of becoming a Top-5 asset in the game. Gainwell lacks volume to run that fast, but he does trend highly.

Gainwell was drafted as the RB82 in Fantasy Football. Whether or not we designate him as a "league-winner", he has well outperformed his preseason expected value. That right there makes Gainwell a key piece in winning your league, even if he does not necessarily carry you to victory himself.

